Flixton all-rounder Elliot Hatton will look to impress in the Harburn Cup final.

Scalby and Flixton will meet in the ‘Linda Goulding Memorial’ Harburn Cup final on Friday (July 28) at Seamer & Irton CC with a 6pm start, and a high-quality final is anticipated with each finalist showing good form so far this season.

Scalby, who currently sit fourth in the league, beat Staxton by 18 runs in their semi-final, while double-chasing Flixton eased past Scarborough with a 60-run win.

Both sides have tremendous pedigree in the Harburn Cup, Scalby have claimed eight wins in the competition, including five on the bounce in the 1960s but their last success was in 1975. However, Flixton are the most successful side in the competition with an outstanding 14 wins since the inception of the cup in 1948.

The re-arranged Ernest Hunter Cup final between Cayton and Ebberston will now take place on Friday August 11 at North Marine Road with a 5:45pm start.

The cup was first introduced in 1960 and is for Division B teams.

Both clubs have been accustomed to top flight competitions in recent seasons, but Ebberston have previously won the cup twice (1980 and 1999), while Cayton have triumphed in the competition six times, the last being in 2005.

There will be a first time winner of the Lloyd Dowson Cup as Division C rivals Wykeham and Seamer & Irton B contest the final on Wednesday August 2, at Staxton, with wickets pitched at 6pm.