Scarborough Athletic footballers beat Scarborough CC in special T20 match at North Marine Road
The SCC XI batted first, reaching 109-6, with Darren Foreman taking two wickets in one over, writes Steve Adamson.
Ryan Blott, Ryan Whitley, Richie Bennett and Jordan Tear (Dom’s brother) all chipped in with a wicket, keeper Jimmy Beadle taking two good catches behind the stumps.
The highlight for the batting side was a partnership of 41 between Tom Bussey (34) and Kieran Rutter (18), with Archie Hammond (24) also impressing with some fine shots.
Boro’s reply centred around a superb 52 from opener Dom Tear, which included five fours and a towering six to the popular bank.
When he retired having reached his half-century, the momentum slowed, and the SCC XI fought back, with Rutter, who had a fine match with bat and ball, taking three wickets as Boro suffered a mini collapse, with Hammond and Tom Denton also bagging a wicket, but Michael Duckworth (11no) and Jordan Tear (9no) saw them home in the final over, to end hugely successful game, which raised £2,947 for the No Battle No Victory fund, hopefully could become an annual event.
Result: SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC FC XI 110-5, 19.3 overs (Dom Tear 52 retired, Ryan Whitley 19, Charlie Colley 12, Michael Duckworth 11no ) beat SCARBOROUGH CRICKET CLUB XI 109-6 (Tom Bussey 34, A Hammond 24, Kieran Rutter 18) by five wickets.
