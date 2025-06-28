Scarborough Athletic footballers beat Scarborough CC in special T20 match at North Marine Road

Scarborough Athletic footballers, who beat Scarborough CC in special T20 match at North Marine Road. Photo by Zach Forster

A bumper crowd of 480 enjoyed a fabulous night at North Marine Road, for a special fundraising match which will have boosted the coffers of both clubs, and an exciting game went down to the final over, as Boro, boosted by an unbeaten half-century from captain Dom Tear secured the win with just three balls remaining.

The SCC XI batted first, reaching 109-6, with Darren Foreman taking two wickets in one over, writes Steve Adamson.

Ryan Blott, Ryan Whitley, Richie Bennett and Jordan Tear (Dom’s brother) all chipped in with a wicket, keeper Jimmy Beadle taking two good catches behind the stumps.

The highlight for the batting side was a partnership of 41 between Tom Bussey (34) and Kieran Rutter (18), with Archie Hammond (24) also impressing with some fine shots.

Richie Bennett is congratulated by his Boro teammates after taking the catch to dismiss Brad Milburn off Ryan Blott's bowling. Photo by Zach Forster

Boro’s reply centred around a superb 52 from opener Dom Tear, which included five fours and a towering six to the popular bank.

When he retired having reached his half-century, the momentum slowed, and the SCC XI fought back, with Rutter, who had a fine match with bat and ball, taking three wickets as Boro suffered a mini collapse, with Hammond and Tom Denton also bagging a wicket, but Michael Duckworth (11no) and Jordan Tear (9no) saw them home in the final over, to end hugely successful game, which raised £2,947 for the No Battle No Victory fund, hopefully could become an annual event.

Result: SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC FC XI 110-5, 19.3 overs (Dom Tear 52 retired, Ryan Whitley 19, Charlie Colley 12, Michael Duckworth 11no ) beat SCARBOROUGH CRICKET CLUB XI 109-6 (Tom Bussey 34, A Hammond 24, Kieran Rutter 18) by five wickets.