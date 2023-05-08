Scarborough Beckett Cricket League round-up: Ebberston and Mulgrave set early pace in Premier Division

A Thornton Dale batter in action during the loss at Bridlington 2nds in Division One. PHOTOS BY ALEXANDER FYNN

The hosts hit 227-9 thanks to fine batting from number seven Joe Dunnett, who smashed 62 in just 36 balls, including six sixes and three fours, Jon Mason adding a steadier 54, Lachlan Cooke the top bowler with 3-36.

Excellent bowling from James Boyes (4-16) and Sam Hardie (3-34) saw the visitors limited to 128-9, despite fine efforts from Lachlan Scales (36) and Gregor Fraser (27).

Mulgrave are tied at the top with Ebberston after a six-wicket win against Heslerton.

Bridlington 2nds in bowling action against Thornton Dale.

Craig Thompson bagged 3-12 as the visitors were all out for 72, Sam Triffitt top-scoring with 29. Adam Spaven’s 3-36 kept Heslerton in the game, but 27no from Jack Morgan steered the hosts to victory.

Staithes won by nine wickets at 10-man Flixton 2nds.

Jeff Morrison took 4-14 as Flixton slumped to 74 all out, Brad Lewis’ 30no wrapping up Staithes’ win.

Cayton fought back for a 48-run success at Brompton.

Arthur Aston’s cracking 4-36 has Cayton in big trouble at 40-5, but a crucial 42 from Harry Holden helped the visitors to 159 all out.

Brompton looked to be going well at 67-2 and 102-5, Joe Barker hitting 27, but then Jake McAleese scooped 4-11 as the final five wickets fell for just nine runs.

Great Habton and Staxton had to settle for a draw as rain stopped play, the latter on 88-4 in 18.2 overs in pursuit of Habton’s 144-9 when wet weather halted proceedings.

Division One joint-leaders Ganton and Wykeham had easy wins against Fylingdales and Snainton respectively.

Ganton skipper Will Bradley snapped up 4-22, Rob Bradley 3-32 and Philip Elliott 3-14 as Fylingdales were skittled for just 94, Oliver Lane hitting 30.

Openers Freddie Bradley (57no) and Jack Heslehurst (35no) steered Ganton home.

​Dave Pearson and Liam Eyre took three wickets apiece as Wykeham dismissed hosts Snainton for 142, despite a defiant 41 from skipper Carl Wilson and Tom Poor’s 29.

Luke O’Brien’s 57 and Charlie Revis’ 43no, allied to 25 from Michael Dugdale secured the win for Wykeham.

Seamer opened their account for the season with a six-wicket win at home to Sherburn.

An excellent opening 99-run stand between George Wilson (46) and Lee Jack (58), followed by Stu Pickard’s 53 propelled the visitors to 212-6, Archie Graham taking a brilliant 6-55.

Shannon Threlfo’s spectacular 125no, allied to 51 by Gregg Chadwick helped Seamer to victory, the duo putting on 145 for the third wicket.

Josh Mainprize was the all-round star as Bridlington 2nds claimed a four-wicket win at Thornton Dale.

The hosts looked good as Lewis White’s 40 had them on 80-2, but then Mainprize ripped through Dale with a stunning 5-10 in 8.5 overs as they slipped to 118 all out.

Gareth Hunt took 3-28 to keep Dale in contention but Mainprize’s 28 took them to a winning 120-6.

Mike Artley’s excellent 96no steered Sewerby to a seven-wicket win at Ebberston 2nds on Sunday.

James McIntyre struck 57 and skipper Sam Megginson 41 as the hosts were dismissed for 191, Tom Noble adding 34 while Craig Ward took 3-60.

Artley and Ian Jones (48) put on 139 for the second wicket as Sewerby won with 2.4 overs to spare.

Mike Buttery and Tom Gregory shone as Scalby 2nds won by 66 runs at home to Flamborough in Division Two.

​Skipper Buttery’s excellent 51no helped Scalby recover from 110-7 to 186-9, Carl Marton adding 31,

Gregory then snapped up a superb 4-32 as Boro were pegged back to 120-7, despite opener Luke Dixon’s 37.

Rain stopped play with Seamer 2nds on 51-4 chasing hosts Settrington’s 99 all out.In Division Three, Gareth Amos bagged a brilliant 6-46 as Muston earned a cracking 14-run win at Wykeham 2nds.

Dave Meer struck 30 and Kyle Orange 25 as Muston posted 149-6, Amos then bagging six wickets as the hosts were dismissed for 135, despite 43 from David Stockhill.

Scarborough Rugby Club won by 45 runs at Sherburn 2nds.

Jake Lyon hit a vital 33 as the visitors posted 134-8, Al Lickes bagging a stunning 5-37.

Brett Canham’s 4-32 helped skittle Sherburn for 89.

Filey 2nds won by four wickets at home to Wold Newton.

​Opener Josh Harvey hit a defiant 56no, but Newton were skittled out for 88, Stu Neilson bagging a superb 5-12. Neilson top-scored with 21 as Filey edged home.

Grosmont triumphed by four wickets in a derby clash at Glaisdale.

​Kyle Boushell took 3-13 as Glaisdale were dismissed for 114,

​Opener Charlie Parker led the visitors to victory with a great knock of 62, Greig Cowie’s 29 helping Glaisdale edge to victory.

Rain stopped play with hosts Malton & Old Malton 3rds struggling on 34-4 chasing Forge Valley’s 161-6.

In the Mark Evans Trophy, Scarborough 3rds won by six wickets at Staxton 2nds.

The hosts posted 168-6 thanks to the efforts of Steve Hill (71no) and Dan Thewlis (52). Tom Bussey’s 54no, supported well by 31 each from openers James Denton and Jamie Artley and 30 by Tom Denton hit a winning 170-4.

Scarborough Hospital earned an 85-run home win against Forge Valley 2nds.

Skipper Byju Ousephutty and Syamkumar Nair struck 43 apiece for the hosts, while Raja Mariadhasan chipped in with 29 as Hospital made 173-9, Yusef Chowdury taking 4-20 for Valley.

