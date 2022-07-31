Scarborough Beckett League Premier Division leaders Mulgrave sweep aside hosts Bridlington 2nds

Mulgrave CC stay in top spot

Andy Smith hit 46 and young opener Josh Garbutt 29 for the hosts, but were offered little support as they were slipped from 116-5 to 129 all out, Craig Thompson on top form with 4-20 in 10 overs with help from Chris Knight (3-8) and Charlie Mckernon (2-5).

Liam Connop's 52no in 41 balls steered Mulgrave to a winning 131-3 from 20 overs.

Staithes earned a 36-run triumph at home to Ebberston.

Brad Lewis and Simon Bowes led the way with 67 apiece as the hosts posted 236-9 in 35 overs, Billy Welford adding 38, Sam Hardie taking 4-76.

In reply, Jake Finnegan hit 38, Frankie Beal 35, Joe Dunnett 30 and skipper Alex Machen 27 as Ebberston fell short on 200-9, Bowes capping a cracking all-round day with top figures of 4-16.

Thomas Fitzgerald and skipper David Brannan were both in great all-round form as Filey won by 53 runs at Cayton.

Number three Fitzgerald struck 41 as the the visitors posted 228-8, Aaron Howard hammering an excellent 92 not out and Brannan 34, Harry Holden taking three wickets.

Staithes CC

Cayton were soon in deep trouble at 40-5, and despite a strong century stand between Michael Dennis (66) and Stuart Pickard (49) they ended up short on 175-9, Fitzgerald scooping a great 4-23 and Brannan 3-19.

Jon Barton hit a magnificent 130 as Scalby won at home to Brompton.

Barton struck 20 fours and four sixes in his brilliant ton as the hosts racked up a huge 261-6 in their 39 overs, Lachlan Scales chipping in with 37 and Neil Fletcher taking 3-66.

Skipper Tom Bruce hit an excellent 89 and Tom Fletcher-Varey a top-notch 73 but Brompton could only reach 203-5 in 39 overs.

Staxton boosted their hopes of staying in the Premier Division with an emphatic eight-wicket win at Heslerton.

Ryan Hargreaves and David Morris were on top form with the ball, taking 4-23 and 4-25 respectively as the hosts were skittled for just 80 runs in 35.2 overs,

Tom Pratt (20no) and Ryan Hargreaves (17no) saw Staxton to victory on 83-2 in 17.5 overs.

Sherburn boosted their Division One promotion chances with a 44-run at fellow high-flyers Fylingdales.

Solid batting from Kyle Outhart (46), Jack Pickard (38), skipper Chris Crawford (31) and Ben Simpson (25) helped the visitors to 189 all out, Mark Estill, Tom Shrimpton and Oliver Lane taking three wickets each.

Skipper Shrimpton then hit 38 and Estill 33no, with Sam Webster adding 31 but Dales ended short on 145-8, skipper Crawford the top Burn bowler with 3-35.

Leaders Great Habton earned a six-wicket home success against relegation-battlers Ebberston 2nds.

Jim Boyes bagged 3-31 and Stuart Watmore 3-35 as the visitors made 151-9, Jonty Megginson blasting 64 with support from Sam Megginson (31) and Mike Horsley (30).

Rob Featherstone's undefeated 53, assisted by Watmore's 27no and Max Fraser's 37 helped Habton to victory.

Rain stopped Forge Valley from securing victory at Wykeham.

Alex Glass' stunning 4-6 in 10 overs helped reduce the hosts to 33-6, only a brilliant 77 from Max Lane helping Wykeham post a defendable total of 129 all out.

Valley were well placed with 53-2 in 11.1 overs, Sean Pinder on 26no, when rain came to Wykeham's rescue.