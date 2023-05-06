Tristan Van Schalkywk top-scored with 29 at York.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bowl with Tristan Van Schalkywk and Jack Redshaw starting well, putting on 46 for the first wicket before all-rounder Van Schalkywk was trapped leg-before off the bowling of Dave Brent for 29 (39 balls), writes Simon Dobson.

Redshaw followed soon after being run out, but at 65-2 the visitors appeared to be in a decent position.

But Matty Turnbull was another to be run out after a mix-up with all-rounder Prince Bedi, who then fell for 16.

When skipper Ben Gill played on, Scarborough were reeling at 81-5.

Sam Carver (20) and Clarke Doughney, who made 19, tried to salvage the innings but the York bowling attack remained in control with Darcy O’Connor and Ryan Mckendry both claiming three-wicket hauls.

Scarborough were dismissed for 144 in 47.3 overs, number nine batter Hayden Williamson adding an unbeaten 12.

Redshaw uprooted Luke Kilby’s leg stump to give Scarborough early hope, but that soon evaporated as Yorkshire’s Jonny Tattersall (65) and Breidyn Schaper added 90 for the second wicket.

Ex-Scarborough star Schaper, who joined the Clifton Park-based side in the winter, ended unbeaten on 52 to steer his side home to an eight-wicket win in just 28.3 overs.