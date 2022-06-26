Scarborough CC 2nds batters hit top form again to secure winning double

Scarborough CC 2nds all-rounder Prince Bedi celebrates his ton against Driffield Town 2nds on Sunday Photos by Simon Dobson

Sam Carver's side kicked off the weekend with a 56-run win at Sutton-on-Hull after posting an impressive 307 all out in 49.3 overs, writes Simon Dobson.

The captain led the way, smashing 86 from just 69 balls as he shared a fourth wicket stand of 136 with Ben Rowe who made a fine 52.

Earlier, Prince Bedi had opened up with 44 before becoming the first of three Abid Hussain wickets.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Hopper (42) expertly guided the lower order passed the 300 mark to post an imposing total.

Two early Ed Hopper wickets put the hosts on the back foot, but Jonny Hambly (75) and Rob Grainer (56) put 128 on for the third wicket before both were dismissed by Bedi.

The star all-rounder then took centre stage, claiming 6-57, remarkably all wickets being clean-bowled.

Aaron Blagg added an unbeaten 49 to rescue two points for Sutton as they finished on 251-9, well short of their target.

Scarborough CC 2nds skipper Sam Carver hits 30 from 22 balls

Hosting Driffield 2nds at North Marine Road, the batters again were in excellent form, providing wonderful entertainment for an appreciative crowd.

Prince Bedi led the charge with his third century of the 2022 summer, this time making 109 from 110 balls with seven fours and seven sixes to match.

Loanee Dan Artley made an attractive 46 (54 balls) as the pair shared a third-wicket stand of 146.

Fellow loanee Archie Graham impressed with 31, skipper Carver added a rapid 30 and Ed Hopper looked good for his 28.

Left-armer Alex Burton bowled well to claim 2-53 and Muhammad Hamza Khan took 2-54, but their efforts failed to stop the host posting 306-7, the third consecutive time they had reached the triple hundred mark.

Mark Clarkson batted well for the visitors, making an elegant 86 before he became one of four victims for young leg spinning prospect Rehaan Shyamsundar (4-62).

Muhammad Hamza Khan offered some mid-order fireworks, hitting an incredible 93 (56 balls, with ten sixes) but Bedi (2-36) returned for a second spell to secure an excellent weekend for the team as Driffield fell short by 40 runs on 266-7.

Results

Saturday June 25. Scarborough 307 all out (Sam Carver 86, Ben Rowe 52, Prince Bedi 44, Charlie Hopper 42, Abid Hussain 3-91) beat *Sutton-On-Hull 251-9 (Jonny Hambly 75, Rob Grainer 56, Aaron Blagg 49no, Prince Bedi 6-57, Ed Hopper 2-47) by 56 runs