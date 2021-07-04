Scarborough CC 2nds cruise to victory at Beverley

Scarborough CC 2nds Photo by Simon Dobson

Teenager Edward Hopper (41no) and South African star Duncan Brown (95no) shared an unbroken partnership of 142 to seal a ten-wicket win against Town.

Their stand followed fine performance in the field in which six of the seven bowlers used by skipper Nick Zakrzewski took wickets, Prince Bedi the pick taking 3-23 as the home side were bowled out for 137, Michael Cooke the top scorer with 20.

Folkton & Flixton moved closer on average points to top spot in the Premier Division by chasing down a target of 255-8 at home to Hull Zingari.

Ed Hopper Photo by Simon Dobson

Jack Storey (43) and Tom Jones (32) got the visitors of to a seemingly strong start with 76 for the second wicket, Jones becoming the first of three wickets for Harry Walmsley (3-68) whose haul also included Gary Abdoll (39) but not before he and Faraz Dar (48) had put on 61 for the sixth wicket.

Jamie Nesfield captured the final two Hull wickets to fall although did concede 50 runs from his four overs.

Storey picked up 4-68 in the home side's reply including both Harry Walmsley (44) and Jake Hatton (41) but some explosive hitting from Connor Stephenson (38no off 26 balls) and Jamie Nesfield (27no off 19) in the closing overs helped the hosts extend their unbeaten run to six games.