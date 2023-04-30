Clarke Doughney took 3-44 for Scarborough at home to Woodhosue Grange. Photos by Simon Dobson

Sam Carver’s second team produced a fine all-round team performance as they won by just one wicket on the road at Pocklington in a thriller, writes Simon Dobson.

Carver won the toss and elected to bowl first but the home openers, Neal Jackson (62) and Liam Serginson (59) responded perfectly by putting on a first wicket partnership of 145.

The visitors hit back through Archie Hammond who claimed two wickets but the innings shifted with Alfie Wood taking a superb 4-31.

Matty Turnbull takes a fine catch and celebrates the first wicket.

Youngster Ben Squires also bagged a cheap brace as the home side lost momentum and were dismissed for 201, a total enhanced by the Scarborough attack who bowled 35 wides.

Captain Carver led from the front in reply as he smashed a superb 70 to spearhead the chase.

He found excellent support from Ben Crick (19) and Rehaan Shyamsundar who steered the home side with an unbeaten 24 despite the fine bowling efforts of Connaire Bratton, who claimed 4-39.

Carver, who was delighted with the win and heaped praise on the youngsters said: "Everyone contributed to this superb win for us. Rehaan performed so well with both bat and ball and Alfie claimed four good wickets.

Tristan Van Schalkwyk took three wickets for the home side.

"Ben Crick showed great promise with the bat and new signing Ben Squires looked good on debut.”

Result: Scarborough 2nds 202-9 (Sam Carver 70, Rehaan Shyamsundar 24no, Connairre Brattan 4-39, Henry Sumner 3-62) beat *Pocklington 201 all out (Neal Jackson 62, Liam Serginson 59, Alfie Wood 4-31, Ben Squires 2-8, Archie Hammond 2-70) by 1 wicket.

Scarborough 1st XI entertained Woodhouse Grange in their first North Marine Road YPLN fixture of the season on Saturday.

The start was delayed due to ongoing weather conditions, with the match being reduced to 40 overs per side.

The visitors were asked to bat and made a positive start, latching onto anything short or wide before Jack Redshaw ended the 44 run opening stand between Andrew Bilton (26) and Harry Gamble.

Chris Bilton then joined Gamble and the pair proceeded to take the score past the hundred mark.

Looking for control, skipper Ben Gill turned to spin duo Clarke Doughney and Tristan Van Schalkwyk and the pair started to stop the flow of runs.

Bilton fell for 48 and Gamble for a well compiled 59. Doughney bowled well to claim 3-44 as wickets continued to fall but off spinner Van Schalkywk recorded the best figures of 3-38 to restrict the strong Grange batting unit to 182-8.

Scarborough’s reply suffered early losses, although Prince Bedi (22) and Redshaw gave the hosts hope.

But when Redshaw fell for 31, only Gill (24) was able to provide any further resistance against Christopher Suddaby who returned excellent figures of 4-38 as the home side fell 49 runs short on 133 all out.