Scarborough CC 2nds edged out at home by YPLN Division One East leaders Patrington

Scarborough 2nds had been due to face a double header but their Saturday fixture against Woodhouse Grange 2nds was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to the weather over the previous 24 hours.

However, Sunday's fixture againstPatrington took place.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Prince Bedi continued his excellent run of form but fell two runs short of another half-century, being dismissed for 48.

Patrington utilised their spin options to good effect, restricting the home side's scoring areas but Ed Hopper anchored the innings well.

Dan Artley hit 28 but fell to Grant Van Es who claimed a fine five-wicket haul.

Hayden Williamson produced some late innings fireworks in making 34no as he and Hopper (56no) steered the hosts to 201-5 from a rain reduced 48 overs.

In reply all Patrington's batters contributed, but Connor McKinley proved to be the key as he steered his side home with a fine unbeaten 72 from 96 balls.

Young spin duo Rehaan Shyamsundar (2-41) and Joshua Branch, who took 2-54 both bowled fine spells and although Hopper also bagged a brace, the table toppers got home by four wickets with 10 balls to spare.

The seconds remain in midtable and are next in action on 16th July, away at Brandesburton.

Result: Patrington 206-6 (Connor McKinley 72no, Rehaan Shyamsundar 2-41, Joshua Branch 2-54, Ed Hooper 2-55) beat *Scarborough 201-5 (Ed Hopper 56no, Prince Bedi 48, Hayden Williamson 34no, Dan Artley 28, Grant Van Es 5-39) by 4 wickets.

Scarborough CC 1sts returned to action at a full strength York CC on Saturday and on winning the toss decided to field with the potential threat of rain throughout the day.

Opening pair William Wade (58) and Duncan Snell, who made 70, laid the foundations with a first wicket stand of 133 in 30 overs, before Ryan McKendry upped the tempo with a 27 ball 46.

Yorkshire player Jonathan Tattersall entered the crease and struck an unbeaten 70 off 50 balls alongside Finlay Bean, fresh from his remarkable exploits with Yorkshire 2nds, who added a rapid 30no.

Skipper Piet Rinke registered the visitor's best figures with 2-49 but York posted an imposing 297-4. Oli Stephenson and Duncan Brown responded positively and the pair compiled a first wicket stand of 122.

The introduction of spinner Darcy O'Connor redirected the game as he removed both Stephenson (59) and Brown (71 from 84 balls) within the space of two overs.

Breidyn Schaper made 28 before he also fell to O'Connor who finished with figures of 4-55 but, Ed Hopper batted with great maturity in making 24 to help guarantee Scarborough two bonus points as they finished on a highly respectable 250-8.

This defeat dropped Scarborough out of the top four, but they will look for a positive trip to Beverley Town's Norwood Park next Saturday to get their season back on track.