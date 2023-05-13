Scarborough CC 2nds fight back to net superb win at Middleton & North Dalton

Scarborough spinner Clarke Doughney jumps for joy with a wicket with his first ball of the day.

Young Ben Crick was promoted to open and batted superbly for his 45 (70 balls) but a fabulous spell by Shaun Tate (6-26) saw the visitors slip from 66-1 to 123-9, writes Simon Dobson.

However, James Metcalf (31no) and young Alfie Wood (16no) battled away in an unbroken half-century partnership to post a competitive 173-9.

The home side raced to 80-1 in just 18 overs, Harvey Dixon hitting 39 and Ruben Syrett 38, but stand-in skipper Charlie Hopper had turned to young leg-spinner Aminda Weerasooriya and Tom Bussey.

Scarborough's Matty Turnbull batted well for his 38.

The move paid dividends and, backed up by excellent outfielding, the wickets started to tumble.

Weerasooriya’s maiden five-wicket haul for the club was a highly impressive 5-40 while Bussey also repaid his captain's faith, recording a stunning 5-8 in just 6.1 overs to dismiss Middleton for 147 all out to cap an astonishing turnaround.

Result: Scarborough 2nds 173-9 (Ben Crick 45, James Metcalf 31no, Shaun Tate 6-26) beat *Middleton and North Dalton 147 all out (Harvey Dixon 39, Ruben Syrett 38, Tom Bussey 5-8, Aminda Weerasooriya 5-40) by 26 runs

Scarborough CC lost by 51 runs at home to Harrogate in the YPLN, earning their first points of the season from an improved display.

Skipper Ben Gill won the toss and elected to field, a decision rewarded with good opening spells by seam duo Corey Hart (3-40) and Jack Redshaw who left Harrogate on 23-2.

Opener Henry Allinson (24) fell to Clake Doughney’s first ball of the day, before the spinner claimed two further wickets as the visitors slipped to 90-6.

Arjun Ramkumar (52) and ex-Scarborough man Matt Pillans (71no) led the recovery as the visitors posted 231-8.

Rob Pinder fell early to a sensational catch by Allinson at second slip but Tristan Van Schalkywk (20) and Jack Redshaw (24) showed good form against a pacy opening blast from Pillans and Jon Macgregor.

Matty Turnbull impressed, but with the score on 115, he was the sixth wicket to fall for a well compiled 38 (69 balls). Harrison Wood (17) and Archie Hammond (18) made excellent contributions to secure two points, before finally being 180 all out.