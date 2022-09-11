Scarborough CC 2nds season finishes with narrow defeat at home to Sutton-on-Hull

Hayden Williamson on his way to 46 for Scarborough CC 2nds at home to Sutton-on-Hull PHOTOS BY SIMON DOBSON

Prior to the game, both teams immaculately observed a period of silence in memory of the passing of our late, great Queen Elizabeth II.

After a delayed start due to a wet outfield, Scarborough won the toss and elected to bat in a reduced 34 over game.

Hayden Williamson, who was promoted to opening the batting, laid the foundation with a well-made 35 (63 balls), this paved the way for some Brad Milburn fireworks.

Brad Milburn top-scored with a superb 77 for the home side

The right-hander proceeded reach his half century from just 44 balls as he and skipper Sam Carver (23) added 55 for the fourth wicket.

Milburn, who was strong through the off side finally fell for a superb 77 from just 58 balls as the hosts finished on 188-8.

Sutton responded through good innings from Benjamin Graham (42) and Ryan Peck who made 40 but good spells from Zain Maqsood (2-47) and Carver, who also bagged a brace, kept Scarborough in the hunt.

But, a brilliant run a ball 45 from Jonny Hambly edged the visitors home by two wickets with just four balls to spare.

Result: Sutton-on-Hull 189-8 (Jonny Hambly 45, Benjamin Graham 42, Ryan Peck 40, Zain Maqsood 2-47, Sam Carver 2-48) beat *Scarborough 2nds 188-8 (Brad Milburn 77, Hayden Williamson 35, Sam Carver 23, Finnley Smithson 2-36, Reece Clarkson 2-49) by two wkts.

Flixton signed off the season with a four wicket home defeat to York 2nds in the YPLN Championship.

York won the toss and chose to bowl in favourable conditions. Wickets fell and only Jake Hatton with 60 showed any serious resistance. Charlie Elliot, 3-23, Sam Backhouse, 3-38, and Tom Forsdike, 3-49, did the damage with Flixton all out for 186 in 47.1 overs.

Guy Darwin took control of the York innings hitting a brisk 71, backed up by captain Alex Collins’ 52no.