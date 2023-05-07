Scarborough CC 2nds v Londesborough Park. Photos by Simon Dobson

The visiting batters enjoyed the North Marine Road wicket, racking up an imposing 229-3 from their 50 overs, with opener James Beevers anchoring the innings, carrying his bat for a superb 93 not out from 136 balls, writes Simon Dobson.

He found great support from Ben Shingles (33), Thomas Rook who made 27 and Harry Laverack who finished unbeaten on 39.

For the hosts, off spinner Alfie Wood bowled an economical spell of 13 overs (0-43) while pace duo Zain Masqood and stand-in skipper Charlie Hopper created early opportunities but difficult chances were spilled.

Scarborough CC 2nds v Londesborough Park.

Yet, credit must be given to the team, who fought hard in the field and were well led by Hopper who filled in for Sam Carver who was called up for first team duties.

Young Aminda Weerasooriya also claimed a wicket on debut.

In reply, the hosts found the going tough, but only Dan Artley, who looked good for his 40 (50 balls) had any answer to Joe Shingles (4/26) who blew away the top order to leave them 42-4.

Despite late resistance from Hopper and Maqsood, Scarborough were all out for 105.

Scarborough 2nds head to Middleton & North Dalton next Saturday.