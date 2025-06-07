Scarborough CC and Flixton CC slip to away league losses

Rob Pinder was among the runs for Scarborough CC in the loss at Driffield Town 2nds. Photo by Simon Dobson

Scarborough CC lost by 15 runs at new Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East leaders Driffield Town 2nds in a rain-affected match on Saturday.

Driffield Town 2nds posted 215-6 from their rain-adjusted quota of 42 overs, Ben Squires taking 2-43.

Adam Barton top-scored with 47, Tom Welch added 30 and 25 apiece from skipper Owen Goldsworthy and Jack Oakley plus 25no by Chris Hogg-Woodmansey.

In reply, Rob Pinder hit 28, then captain David Snowball’s 63no kept the visitors in the hunt for victory despite the interruptions for rain.

Dan Artley also added 34 but Scarborough ultimately fell short on 187-7 from 38 overs.

In the Yorkshire Premier League North Premiership Division 2 Flixton suffered a 91-run defeat at Patrington.

Flixton won the toss in overcast conditions, chose to bowl first but prolific Patrington captain Ashley McKinley showed the way with 60, backed up by brother Connor (65) and Matt Dixon (69). The innings closed on 278-9 from 50 overs.

Ed Hopper, 4-48, and Harry Walmsley, 4-63, were the pick of the Flixton bowlers.

A heavy rain shower meant the Flixton innings was reduced to 34 overs with an altered target of 225.

Once again Flixton wickets fell in quick succession with only opener Richard Malthouse (16), late order Marley Ward (21) and Harry Edwards (21no) showing any resistance.

Grant Van Es, 3-17, and Danny Collinson, 4-42, were the architects of the Flixton innings downfall which finished on 133 all out in 27.3 overs.

Next Saturday Flixton are at home to Harrogate 2nds.