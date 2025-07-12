Scarborough CC and Flixton CC suffer away-day losses

Hayden Williamson struck a defiant 69 in Scarborough's loss at Cottingham. Photo by Simon Dobson

Scarborough CC slipped to a four-wicket loss at Cottingham in the Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East.

Scarborough struggled early as as Cottingham reduced the visitors to 55-4, but Hayden Williamson and Taryn Moses (25) shared a sixth-wicket stand of 62 to give Scarborough hope.

Williamson’s 69 in 98 deliveries held the Scarborough innings together as they made 190 all out in 48.2 overs.

Tom Bussey and Kieran Rutter took two wicket apiece as Cottingham slumped to 71-5, Callum Mullins’ 67no steering the home side to a winning 194-6 in 43.4 overs.

In the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division 2 Flixton came away from Stamford Bridge with a five-wicket defeat.

Flixton won the toss, chose to bat first, Will Hutchinson leading the way with a solid 47.

The introduction of slow bowlers Chris Wood (4-23 off 13) and Dave Chaplin (2-19 off 13) took the innings from 44-1 to 93-7.

Marley Ward (14no) and Mukul Mahesh (16) showed some resistance, the innings finishing on a below par 127 all out in 49.4 overs.

In reply, Stamford Bridge opener Martyn Woodliffe held things together with 54no.

Harry Walmsley was once again pick of the Flixton bowlers with 3-41, the innings closing on 128-5 in 40 overs.

Next Saturday Flixton are once again away at Woodhouse Grange 2nds.