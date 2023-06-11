Scarborough CC line up at their T20 Blast Day at Driffield Cricket Club. PHOTOS BY SIMON DOBSON

In their opening game, Scarborough dominated Malton & Old Malton after winning the toss and electing to bat, writes Simon Dobson.

Jack Redshaw raced to a 26 ball 52 as he and Rob Pinder (36) opened up with a first-wicket stand of 76.

Matty Turnbull, who made 33 off 22 balls and captain Ben Gill, who made an inventive, unbeaten 23 (nine balls) saw Boro post a mammoth 194-8. Harrison Wood and Dean Coote grabbed three wickets apiece for Malton.

Tristan Van Schalkwyk shows his skill for Scarborough CC.

Muhammad Ayub (3-13) and left arm spinner Clarke Doughney, who returned the same figures, then wreaked havoc through the Malton top order to leave them reeling on 38-7.

There was no coming back as they slipped to 74 all out.

Hosts Driffield, who had earlier beaten Malton, opted to bat first in the deciding game which would determine the group winners and a place at finals day.

Openers Alec Drury (61) and Nick Hardgrave, who made 48 (33 balls) got things underway with a 107 run partnership.

Jack Redshaw hits out for Scarborough CC.

Tristan Van Schalkwyk (2-30) slowed things down but handy late innings runs, including a quick 20 from George Drury saw Driffield post 175-5.

Redshaw again got Scarborough off to a flyer with 41 (28 balls) but a flurry of wickets saw Boro slip to 91-4.

With Pinder at the crease, there was always hope but when the left hander was stumped off the bowling of Tinu Kundu (3-24) for 41 off 33 balls, the hosts seized control.

Skipper Gill (29) continued his good day with the bat but Hardgrave took 2-33 as Scarborough ended on 148-9, well short of their target.

Results: Scarborough 194-8 (Jack Redhsaw 52, Rob Pinder 36, Matty Turnbull 33, Ben Gill 23*, Dean Coote 3-39, Harrison Wood 3-43) beat Malton & Old Malton 74 all out (Clarke Doughney 3-13, Muhammad Ayub 3-13) by 120 runs.