Scarborough CC end home campaign with win against Sutton-on-Hull, Flixton relegation confirmed by loss at home to Acomb

Hayden Williamson took four wickets as Scarborough CC ended their home campaign with a win against Sutton-on-Hull. Photo by Simon Dobson

Scarborough CC ended their home YPLN Championship East campaign with a four-wicket success against Sutton-on-Hull at North Marine Road.

Hayden Williamson was the top Scarborough bowler with 4-53, while Archie Hammond and Kieran Rutter took two wickets apiece as Sutton were dismissed for 153 in 45 overs, number nine bat Josh Dudding top-scoring with 24.

The latter then snapped up 4-49 to give the hosts some worries before Prince Bedi’s sparkling 59 not out from just 46 balls, including two sixes and seven fours, guided Scarborough to a winning 157-6 in 30.2 overs.

Useful knocks from Ben Squires (27) and Brad Milburn (31) earlier on had laid the foundations for the hosts, who concluded their league season at leaders Welton this coming Saturday.

Flixton's relegation from Premier Division 2 was confirmed after their seven-wicket defeat at home to Acomb.

Acomb won the toss and chose to bowl first. Richard Malthouse (22) and Tom Norman (20) gave Flixton a steady start before Jyles Horne (3 for 35) and Darcy O'Connor (3 for 38) turned the game firmly in favour of the away team.

James Wade took 4 for 39 late on and despite 39 not out from Harry Walmsley, Flixton finished below par on 144 all out in 41.3 overs.

Oliver Shepherd (58) and Jyles Horne (59no) wasted little time with the Acomb reply, the innings closing on 145 for 3 in 28.4 overs, Thomas Gormley took 2 for 23.

Next Saturday Flixton are away at Carlton Towers for their final fixture.