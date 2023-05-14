News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

Scarborough CC lose at Richmondshire in the ECB National Club Cup

Scarborough Cricket Club first team’s run in the ECB National Club Cup came to an end against the 2018 winners Richmondshire, who eased to a seven-wicket win despite a brave performance from the North Marine Road side.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 14th May 2023, 20:14 BST- 2 min read
Young leg-spinner Harrison Wood took 1-32 in his best spell of the season so far.Young leg-spinner Harrison Wood took 1-32 in his best spell of the season so far.
Young leg-spinner Harrison Wood took 1-32 in his best spell of the season so far.

Scarborough won the toss and elected to bat, making first use of a good looking track, writes Simon Dobson.

Rob Pinder started quickly and reached 25 (38 balls) before being run out with the visitors’ score on 37.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jack Redshaw and Matty Turnbull soon followed, both departing to the spin of Connor Blaxall-Hill (2-16).

Ben Gill top-scored for his Scarborough side at Richmondshire with a battling 36.Ben Gill top-scored for his Scarborough side at Richmondshire with a battling 36.
Ben Gill top-scored for his Scarborough side at Richmondshire with a battling 36.
Most Popular

Tristan Van Schalkywk (18) had his off stump uprooted by Sam Wood whilst trying to force down the ground, and the visitors were reeling on 58-4 after 15 overs.

Wood (2-33) also accounted for Sam Carver, but Prince Bedi and skipper Ben Gill forged a partnership of 43 before Bedi played on for a run a ball 33, while Clarke Doughney chipped in with 14.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sensible batting by the pugnacious Gill, who made 36 from 67 balls before being run out looking to get on strike in the final over, led his side to a respectable 170-9 from their 40 overs.

Corey Hart and Jack Redshaw kept the hosts’ reply in check with good, disciplined bowling and Hart was deservedly rewarded with a wicket, but star batter Michael Layford looked in fine form.

Young leg-spinner Harrison Wood (1-32) produced his best spell of the campaign to keep the visitors hopes up, but the prolific Layford reached his half century in 68 balls, before going up the gears to make an outstanding century and seeing his side to a seven-wicket win in 36.4 overs, finishing unbeaten with a superb 108 from 122 balls with 13 fours and one six.

Scarborough CC head to Clifton Alliance in the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division next Saturday, 12noon start.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Result: *Richmondshire 172-3 (Michael Layfield 108no, Connor Blaxall-Hill 24no, Sam WInter 22, Corey Hart 1-24, Harrison Wood 1-32, Tristan Van Schalkywk 1-42) beat Scarborough 170-9 (Ben Gill 36, Prince Bedi 33, Rob Pinder 25, Connor Blaxall-Hill 2-16, Jonny Carr 2-32, Sam Wood 2-33) by 7 wickets.