Young leg-spinner Harrison Wood took 1-32 in his best spell of the season so far.

Scarborough won the toss and elected to bat, making first use of a good looking track, writes Simon Dobson.

Rob Pinder started quickly and reached 25 (38 balls) before being run out with the visitors’ score on 37.

Jack Redshaw and Matty Turnbull soon followed, both departing to the spin of Connor Blaxall-Hill (2-16).

Ben Gill top-scored for his Scarborough side at Richmondshire with a battling 36.

Tristan Van Schalkywk (18) had his off stump uprooted by Sam Wood whilst trying to force down the ground, and the visitors were reeling on 58-4 after 15 overs.

Wood (2-33) also accounted for Sam Carver, but Prince Bedi and skipper Ben Gill forged a partnership of 43 before Bedi played on for a run a ball 33, while Clarke Doughney chipped in with 14.

Sensible batting by the pugnacious Gill, who made 36 from 67 balls before being run out looking to get on strike in the final over, led his side to a respectable 170-9 from their 40 overs.

Corey Hart and Jack Redshaw kept the hosts’ reply in check with good, disciplined bowling and Hart was deservedly rewarded with a wicket, but star batter Michael Layford looked in fine form.

Young leg-spinner Harrison Wood (1-32) produced his best spell of the campaign to keep the visitors hopes up, but the prolific Layford reached his half century in 68 balls, before going up the gears to make an outstanding century and seeing his side to a seven-wicket win in 36.4 overs, finishing unbeaten with a superb 108 from 122 balls with 13 fours and one six.

Scarborough CC head to Clifton Alliance in the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division next Saturday, 12noon start.

