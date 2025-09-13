Scarborough CC lose by 95 runs in final game of season at Welton
The hosts racked up an imposing 311-3 in 50 overs, Scarborough making 216-9 in reply.
Dan Artley top-scored with 59 from 54 balls for the visitors, while Tom Bussey added 50 in 75 deliveries and David Snowball 36 for the visitors.
In the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division 2 Flixton concluded their season with an eight-wicket defeat at Carlton Towers.
Flixton won the toss, chose to bat first but only Tom Norman (50) and Harry Walmsley (26) made any impression.
Once again the introduction of slow bowlers Rick Robinson, 4-33, and Rob Holah, 3-44, was the undoing of Flixton and the innings limped to 130 all out in 39 overs.
Tom Collins (81no) and Claus Lotter (27) made short work of the reply, the innings closing on 131-2 in 14.5 overs.