Scarborough CC looked to be on top after reducing Harrogate to 38-3 Photos by Simon Dobson

Scarborough won the toss and, after choosing to field, gained immediate rewards as swing bowlers Guy Emmett and Pat Roberts bowled with great control to leave Harrogate reeling on 38-3 after 18 overs, writes Simon Dobson.

Arjun Ramkumar and Cooper Smith forged an excellent stand of 70 for the fourth wicket before Ramkumar fell two runs shy of his half-century, leg before to Ben Elvidge.

With Scarborough's spinners appearing to be on top, the heavens opened forcing the players from the field and an early tea was taken.

Scarborough's stand-in skipper Pat Roberts takes a superb slip catch

The hosts initially returned strong claiming two wickets upon resumption including Smith for 25, leaving Harrogate on 118-6.

Matt Pillans then proceeded to hit a rapid unbeaten 47 from 34 balls alongside Jordon Sleightholme (25no) adding a 72-run unbroken partnership to see their side finish on 190-6 with Emmett recording the best figures of 2-34.

For the second week running Scarborough's top order failed to deal with the new ball and slumped to 2-3 from the first 20 deliveries as pace duo Jonathan Macgregor (2-33) and Brad Smith, who also bagged a brace ran riot.

Duncan Brown made 21 but a further rain delay added to Scarborough's woes.

Despite 21 from Prince Bedi, Scarborough were in the mire at 60-7 as Ishan Abeysekara claimed 2-37 and Henry Thompson 2-29.

Facing a revised target of 186 in 46 overs, Roberts and Linden Gray looked to mount a recovery, batting superbly to add 104 runs in 22 overs to give them a chance of a remarkable victory.

However, Roberts fell for a magnificent 51 (90 balls) and Gray was run-out for an equally excellent 45, leaving the home side requiring 12 runs off two overs.

This was not to be and the brave chase ended five runs short on 180 all out.

Scarborough travel to Castleford next Saturday.

Result: Harrogate 190-6 (Arjun Ramkumar 48, Matt Pillans 47no, Jordon Sleightholme 25no, Cooper Smith 24, Guy Emmett 2-34) beat *Scarborough 180 all out (Pat Roberts 51, Linden Gray 45, Henry Thompson 2-29, Jonathan Macgregor 2-33, Ishan Abeysekara 2-37, Brad Smith 2-46) by 5 runs (revised target of 186 in 46 overs D/L method)

Scarborough 2nds returned to away day action, but were no match for an impressive Goole Town who claimed a nine wicket win.

The seconds posted 185 all out with captain Sam Carver top scoring with a 76-ball 51.

Brad Milburn added a quickfire 48 (44 balls) but no other batter could pass 25 as T Marritt finished with excellent figures of 4-37 for the hosts.

The away side's attack failed to trouble ths Goole batters, O Sugden top-scoring with 76no as he and B Earl (43no) eased their side home after just 28 overs.

The wicket to fall was B Shelton for 51, with Zain Maqsood claiming the only wicket.