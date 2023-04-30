News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough CC open account for season with cup win against Treeton

Scarborough CC won their first competitive game of 2023 with a resounding 69-run win over Yorkshire Premier League South outfit Treeton at North Marine Road in the ECB National Club Cup Competition.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 30th Apr 2023, 20:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 20:44 BST
Skipper Ben Gill impressed for Scarborough in the cup win against Treeton. Photo by Simon DobsonSkipper Ben Gill impressed for Scarborough in the cup win against Treeton. Photo by Simon Dobson
Skipper Ben Gill impressed for Scarborough in the cup win against Treeton. Photo by Simon Dobson

Batting first, Rob Pinder and Jack Redshaw started well, racing to a half-century opening stand before Pinder (27) fell to a spectacular caught and bowled by spinner Will Street with the score on 69, writes Simon Dobson.

Redshaw (31) followed with the score on 77 and the hosts started to lose their way.

Skipper Ben Gill came in at number six, joining Tristan Van Schalkywk and the pair ran well between the wickets to put the pressure back on the visitors, taking the score to 122 before Van Schalkywk departed for 15.

Gill continued to rotate the strike with the lower order before he fell for a well made 35 (55 balls) to strike bowler Vinne Ogden (3-28) to guide his side to a competitive 182-9 from 40 overs.

The hosts claimed an early breakthrough from left arm spinner Clarke Doughney, who found good disciplined seam support from Corey Hart and Jack Redshaw, who also claimed a wicket.

Van Schalkywk then entered the fray and the young off spinner wreaked havoc on Treeton taking a remarkable 5-17 in 8 overs.

Leg spinner Harrison Wood (2-22) also got in on the act and seamer Alex Burton took the final wicket as Gill’s side progressed to the next round.

*Scarborough 182-9 (Ben Gill 35, Jack Redshaw 31, Rob Pinder 27, Vinnie Ogden 3-28, Will Street 3-32) beat Treeton 113 all out (Will Street 22no, Tristan Van Schalkywk 5-17, Harrison Wood 2-22) by 69 runs.