Scarborough CC set to face Staxton in Hospital Cup final

Scarborough CC star Breidyn Schaper Photo by Simon Dobson

Seven times winners Staxton will play Yorkshire Premier League North side Scarborough, who were runners-up last year.

Hosts Scarborough, who last lifted the trophy in 1969, will start as favourites given their impressive league form this year and a comfortable semi-final win over Ebberston.

In the semi-final victory South African batsmen Duncan Brown and Breidyn Schaper sparkled, along with skipper Pat Roberts.

But Staxton produced a big upset in their semi-final, beating York League outfit Bridlington and their recent form in the Evening League and on Saturdays has improved, so a highly anticipated game is expected.

A raffle will be held on the night, with all proceeds going to Scarborough Hospital.

Ganton defeated Wykeham by two wickets in Monday night’s Hospital Bowl final, which went right down to the wire.

Wykeham posted 121-6 mainly thanks to a knock of 42 from Joe Bradshaw.