Scarborough CC shoot down Sheriff Hutton Bridge to finish as runners-up

Scarborough CC skipper Pat Roberts Photo by Simon Dobson

Scarborough's bowlers were in tremendous form again as they dismissed hosts Sheriff Hutton Bridge for just 149 in 36.2 overs.

Piet Rinke recorded an impressive 3-34 to reduce Bridge to 53-4.

Opener Tommy Hudson was the only batsman to stand firm as he made a superb, unbeaten 90 off just 94 balls to carry his bat through the innings, but Ben Elvidge took two wickets and fellow left arm spinner Adam Newington mopped up the tail with 3-2.

Captain Pat Roberts claimed four victims behind the stumps.

Despite 35 from Elvidge in just 44 balls, the visitors fell to 73-4 and the game was in the balance.

James Wainman and Roberts then forged an unbroken 79 run fifth wicket stand to guide the side to a third consecutive win in an excellent end of the season run.

Wainman made an unbeaten 40 of just 33 balls and Roberts 29 not out.

Scarborough 2nds' good York League Division One East campaign ended with a disapointing home loss against Patrington.

After slipping to 21-3, Sam Carver and Tom Previous both registered scores in the twenties to try and lead the recovery.

Adam Hargreaves (25no off 63 balls) guided the side to past the century mark and number eleven James Denton hit 24 to give the score a resemblance of respectablility as the team failed to master the bowling of Grant Van Es who took fabulous figures of 6-30.

Defending 134 all out was always going to be challenging but Charlie Hopper, who reached 35 league wickets for the summer, made his customary early breakthroughs by taking 2-21 to leave the visitors stunned on 38-3.

A good innings from Ian Buss (34) paved the way for Ashley McKinley to strike a powerful 52 not out off just 37 balls as Patrington got home by five wickets with over 19 overs to spare.

Folkton & Flixton retained an outside chance of finishing in the top two of the Premier Division after they beat Goole Town despite a century from opener Oscar Sugden (105).

The visiting skipper could only watch on as the side slipped to 41-5, Elliott Hatton (6-44) causing most of the early problems, before he was able to add 151 in partnership with Neil Foster (59), then another collapse saw them dismissed for 214.