Scarborough CC sink Ebberston to secure Hospital Cup final berth

Breidyn Schaper PHOTOS BY SIMON DOBSON

Having won the toss, the North Marine Road outfit posted a very competitive total, finishing on 165-3.

Duncan Brown (31) got the innings off to the perfect start before fellow South African youngster Breidyn Schaper (69no) and 1st XI skipper Pat Roberts (49no) ensured that they finished on a strong score.

James Boyes (2-20) was the pick of the bowlers for Ebberston, picking up the wickets of Edward Hopper and Piet Rinke.

Charlie Hopper took 4 wickets

In response, only Jonathan Mason (20) and Joe Dunnett (20) managed to get going for Ebberston but they were bowled out for 111 in the 18th over.

Charlie Hopper (4-24) and Tom Bussey (3-16) were the pick of the bowlers.