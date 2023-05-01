Tristan Van Schalkwyk, pictured above in bowling action, smacked a superb 83 in Scarborough's Yorkshire League KO Cup loss at Doncaster

This was Scarborough’s third game of the weekend, forcing captain Ben Gill to make three changes from the two previous games to utilise his squad, writes Simon Dobson.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat and their star, Tasmanian Caleb Jewell, took full advantage of the call.

The left-hander, fresh from a National Club Cup century the previous day, soon laid siege to the Scarborough attack.

Despite a good spell from Corey Hart, who took 1-35 from his eight overs, Jewell raced to a 55-ball half-century as he and Jack Zuurbier reached an entertaining century stand in just 20 overs.

Left-arm seamer Alex Burton was brought into the attack and he clean bowled Jewell for 83 (82 balls) and when Harrison Wood accounted for Zuurbier (45) in similar fashion, the home side were 150-3 with 11 overs remaining.

Burton continued to wheel away and in tandem with Prince Bedi, who mixed up his pace to great effect, the pair led the fight back with wickets starting to tumble.

Burton finished with fine figures of 3-46 and Bedi claimed 2-16, while skipper Gill showed great glovework with two catches and a brace of stumpings as Doncaster closed their innings on 216-9 from 40 overs.

Scarborough slipped to 51-3 in reply, with Joe Gunn bagging two wickets in two balls which left Tristan Van Schalkwyk holding the fort.

The young South African displayed great patience at first, before increasing the run-rate to reach his half-century in 60 balls.

He finally found good support from Wood with the pair putting on 54 for the sixth wicket before falling for a brilliant run a ball 83 off the bowling of James Dobson (3-24) with the score on 144.

Wood (18) was also dismissed and although youngsters Burton and Tom Denton showed courage trying to withstand the home attack, the visitors were all out for 158 in 34 overs with leg-spinner James Kest taking 3-44.