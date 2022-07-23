Scarborough CC slump to YPLN Premier defeat at leaders Driffield Town CC

Pat Roberts batted patiently for his 28 for the visiting team

After electing to bat, Scarborough's innings got off to the worst possible start losing Oli Stephenson to the first ball of the game and they quickly slumped to 6-3 with paceman James Anson on fire for the hosts, writes Simon Dobson.

Prince Bedi and young Ed Hopper led a partial recovery before Bedi (23) was caught in the deep, hooking an Anson bouncer with the score on 45.

Hopper continued to hold firm and started to expand his stroke play through the onside, but, straight after drinks, he fell after being caught at cover for a well-compiled 31 (52 balls), a fourth wicket for Anson (4-45).

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough CC's young all-rounder Ed Hopper top-scored with 31 Photos by Simon Dobson

Pat Roberts batted patiently and looked to dispatch anything loose, but once he fell for 28 from 61 balls off the bowling of Nick Hardgrave (2-7) the innings then petered out with the visitors dismissed for a poultry 117 in just 37.4 overs.

In reply, Driffield raced to 26-0 but the introduction of off-spinner Linden Gray saw him claim three wickets in eight balls to put the hosts on edge at 37-4.

Ben Elvidge then claimed the prize-scalp of captain Sam Drury to have the hosts five wickets down and still requiring 65 runs to win.

However, number four Jack Oakley and all-rounder Hardgrave batted with great poise to see off the Scarborough threat.

Prince Bedi goes on the attack for Scarborough CC

Hardgrave finished on 45no well supported by Oakley's 26 as they steered their side home in 25.5 overs.

Gray proved to be Scarborough's best bowler with 3-34.

Scarborough return to North Marine Road action next Saturday as they play host to Harrogate.