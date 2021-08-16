Scarborough CC teams slip to defeats against Woodhouse

Romario Roach bowls a bouncer for Scarborough CC Photo by Simon Dobson

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat on a good-looking pitch, aware the hosts were missing three front-line bowlers.

Swing bowlers Jack Holt and Guy Emmett were in miserly mood, offering very little to the openers to seize upon.

The former claiming a deserved wicket with the score at 38 after 17 overs.

Grange opener Stephen Burdett was joined by left-hander Chris Bilton where the pair combined rotating the strike with punchy strokes on either side of the wicket.

Burdett passed 50 and the duo added 84 to the score before Bilton played on to Piet Rinke for a brisk 48 off 49 balls.

James Finch maintained the tempo despite Burdett falling for an excellent 74 off 119 balls, which included six boundaries.

Rinke, bowling from the Peasholm end, then snapped up Finch for 38 as the hosts clawed their way back into the game.

Rinke finished with superb figures of 4-50 as Grange finished on 223-6 after their 50 overs.

In-form Duncan Brown fell early but Oli Stephenson and Breidyn Schaper recovered to lay stable foundations.

The pair put 87 on before Stephenson was run out by Bilton just two runs shy of a half-century. But Scarborough remained well-placed on 104-2 after 28 overs.

Romario Roach made 22 before he was dismissed and when Schaper, who passed 500 league runs for the summer, departed for 72 off 109 balls the innings started to slip away.

Skipper Pat Roberts hit two lofty sixes but 3-42 from Tom Neal and Christopher Suddaby's 3-50 ensured Grange their ten point haul, winning by 19 runs.

Scarborough 2nds ventured to Woodhouse Grange seconds in York & Senior District Cricket League Division One East but were undone by an outstanding individual performance by Grange all-rounder Chris Wood.

Scarborough could only post 129 all out with captain Nick Zakrzewski top-scoring with 32. The unrivalled bowler was Wood who claimed a spectacular 6-42, well-supported by Ted Baty with 3-21.

Despite two early Sam Carver wickets, Wood hit an unbeaten 79 to steer his side comfortably home with a six-wicket win.

Folkton & Flixton came within six runs of victory at Whitkirk in the Premier Division.

The home side were restricted to 211, Connor Stephenson (3-50), Elliot Hatton (3-46) - pictured right - and younger brother Calum Hatton (3-56) each taking three wickets, with Sean Pickles (48) and Sam Parker (61no) both working hard to ensure a competitive total was set.