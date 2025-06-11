Scarborough College U13s earn place in national cricket cup quarter-finals and Hugo Williamson named as pole vault Northern Champion

Scarborough College Under-13s cricket team won at Bedford to earn a place in national quarter-finals.

Scarborough College students have been on top sports form this month, the Under-13s cricket team earning a place in the quarter-finals of the national IAPS Cup while Hugo Williamson has been crowned pole vault Northern Champion.

The cricketers travelled to Bedford for the third round clash, won the toss and elected to bat. Jack departed for one but Ali got off to a fast start, well supported by Archie, as Scarborough reached 100-1 at drinks.

After a brief rain delay, wickets fell at regular intervals but Ali continued his fine form and reached his century off 75 balls. Good death bowling led to Scarborough making 200-6 off their 25 overs.

Bedford got off to a good start, racing to 77-0 at drinks after 12 overs and were well on track to chase down the first innings score. However, a superb piece of fielding and a direct hit run-out from Archie, backed up by a smart catch meant the game was evenly poised at 85-2.

Scarborough College's Huge Williamson is crowned as pole vault Northern Champion in Liverpool.

The game moved forward and Bedford required 60 off their final overs, but excellent death bowling and good fielding meant the boys held their nerve and ran out deserved winners by 12 runs thanks to a superb performance and it capped a great day all-round.

Hugo Williamson was named Pole Vault Northern Champion after a successful weekend in Liverpool.

He claimed gold with a stunning personal best jump of 3.30m – twice beating his own previous record in one competition.

Having only tried pole vaulting in November, during one of the college’s extracurricular programme, he’s now propelled himself to seventh in the UK rankings – an extraordinary rise in such a short time.

College Head of Athletics Zach Harrop said: "Hugo has really come on in the last few months.

"It has been great to see his dedication and love of the sport begin to flower and these achievements are hopefully just the beginning."

Starting his pole vault journey just months ago at a competition in Manchester, where he cleared 2.47m, his progress has been nothing short of remarkable.

In the last month alone, he’s added half a metre to his personal best.

Balancing school commitments with extra sessions at Bramcote, he’s managed to craft a focused and consistent training routine.

His hard work is clearly paying off, representing City of York AC, he’s quickly become one of the most promising young pole vaulters.