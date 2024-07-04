Scarborough College’s U15 defeated Millfield School in the final of the English Schools Cricket Association (ESCA) One Day Cup to become the first Yorkshire school to win the national cup outright.

In a journey that started last season, the Scarborough College team whittled down the competition with an unbeaten streak that took them to the final two teams in the 1,100 strong field.

Having been crowned Yorkshire Champions in the autumn of last year, the Scarborough Under-15s progressed to the national rounds with impressive successes against Monkwearmouth School, the King’s School Macclesfield and Trent College from Nottingham.

The semi-final against Bromsgrove School, played at home, clinched their place in the final as the boys successfully chased Bromsgrove’s 102 all out in 21 overs.

The seven Scarborough College National Cup winners who also won the county championship with Wykeham CC U15s just a week beforehand.

The college’s coaching staff of Piet Rinke, Head of Cricket, Rob Kench, Director of Sport, and Stuart Guy, Assistant Head of Cricket, knew a sterner test awaited in the final at Oakham School.

Opponents Millfield School had won the One Day Cup thirteen times without losing a single final since the competition began in 1972.

The boys knew they were in for a tough game, as they immediately lost a wicket to the first ball of the day after winning the toss.

Sam Hodgson-Pearson and Ben Squires steadied the ship to form a good early partnership with Hodgson-Pearson scoring 50 before being bowled out.

Scarborough College’s U15s win the English Schools Cricket One Day Cup final.

The foundation for the Under-15s fantastic batting display was laid by Aminda Weerasooriya who scored an impressive 98 not out, with Ben Squires adding a wonderful 89 before being caught at long on.

After some lusty blows from Ben Crick and Brooklyn Manyemba, Scarborough College finished on 305-4.

The competition's highest ever score in the final, gave Millfield School plenty to do after lunch.

The Somerset-based school took this task without thinking twice and they came storming out of the gates.

What had seemed like a mountain to climb suddenly looked like a pleasant stroll, as the Millfield batters rained boundaries in the first ten overs after the lunch break.

The Scarborough College boys had no reply and went quiet.

They had been made aware of Millfield’s batting power and as the sun started to come out, the final came to life.

Player of the Match Weerasooriya calmed the Scarborough nerves with the important wicket of L. Lawrence.

Ben Squires added a wicket the following over before Aminda took his tally to three.

In the 20th over, Millfield School were 117-4 with much to do.

Spinners Harry Hutchinson and Tom Hiley further slowed Millfield’s chase with Hutchinson taking two and Hiley taking three wickets.

As the final wickets fell, Millfield School’s lower-order batters put up a defiant late fight but it was not to be.

The final wicket fell in the 38th over, securing Scarborough College’s victory by 62 runs.

Captain Ben Squires was handed the cup in front of proud parents, families, College staff, coaches and the Headmaster Guy Emmett.

In many ways, this cup final win will be seen as the culmination of the hard work that began a number of years ago when the Cricket Centre of Excellence was started.

With youth development at the heart of all that is done, the College Cricket Centre of Excellence combines the Yorkshire passion for cricket with top quality coaching.

Children of all ages and abilities are taken under the wings by professional coaches at Scarborough College and an impressive number of guest coaches including the likes of former England cricketers Ryan Sidebottom and Stephen Parry.

Going from strength to strength, the boys’ Under-15s is a mix of homegrown talent, some of whom joined as early as the Little Owls Nursery and Reception, as well as a small number of boarders, attracted by the academic excellence combined with the top class sporting opportunities offered by Scarborough College.

Head of Cricket, Piet Rinke, said: “As a school, we provide opportunities for personal development and growth and the boys have made the most of these.

"Their commitment and dedication has resulted in this success.”

Headmaster of Scarborough College, Guy Emmett, added: "Congratulations to the full squad for becoming National Champions and for also reaching the National T20 Finals Day at Arundel Castle in September.

"They are an exceptional team!

"Thank you to the coaches, the boys’ families for the many miles they have driven to support their children and to the clubs where these boys also play.

"Combined they have inspired a group of young players to achieve something unique for any Yorkshire School since the competition began in 1972.

"Success requires hard work and a great team spirit. Well done boys.’​