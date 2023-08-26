Yapham's Robyn Dennington bowls to Scarborough 2nds' Jack Ingle during her spell of 5-19

The home side took part in yet another thrilling encounter, and despite a disappointing batting display against Yapham they claimed a narrow three-run success at North Marine Road, writes Simon Dobson.

The visiting skipper Stuart Wainwright won the toss, elected to bowl and early wickets for Henry Kay (2-26) and a tight spell from Jonathan Flint gave them early control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wainwright also bagged a brace himself to lead by example but the star of the show for the visiting side was rising star Robyn Dennington.

Scarborough 2nds batter Ben Squires is clean bowled. PHOTOS: SIMON DOBSON

The Yorkshire Women’s bowler was in superb form with the ball for the village side, claiming 5-19 from her 9.1 overs of left arm swing.

Charlie Hopper top-scored for the home team with an unbeaten 22 as Scarborough 2nds were shot out for just 124 runs in 36.1 overs, at which point Yapham must have fancied their chances of securing the victory.

Brad Milburn chipped in with a handy 19 for Scarborough 2nds, Jack Ingle chipped in with 16 and Ben Squires added 14, but no home batter was able to push on and make a substantial score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All-rounder Hopper then carried his confidence from his batting into his bowling as he ripped apart the Yapham first team’s top order.

Scarborough 2nds batter Brad Milburn made 19 for the hosts.

The right-arm seamer found an excellent rhythm as he claimed a season's best 5-32 from his 13 overs as the visitors slipped to 66-8.

Jack Holman (22) and all-rounder Flint added 47 for the ninth wicket, but Hayden Williamson held his nerve to finish with 3-25 and seal the win for the home side to end the campaign with another dramatic win to cap a summer packed full of drama for the young side.

The Scarborough CC first team’s Yorkshire Premier League North top-flight status remains in serious danger as they suffered a rain-affected defeat at fellow relegation battlers Beverley Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side have now moved eight points clear following this success and with just two games remaining.

Scarborough 2nds batter Ben Crick plays a straight bat against Yapham.

Boro had the hosts on the rack on 105-5, despite 35 from Brad Dobson as Matty Turnbull bagged impressive figures of 4-49.

But a useful 40 from Jamie Roe, a brilliant 88 not out in 89 balls from Ben Hatfield swung the game back in favour of the home side and the pair sharing a sixth-wicket stand of 81, and this saw the Norwood Park outfit post a challenging 231-6.

All-rounder Jack Redshaw (21) got the Scarborough reply off to a quick start but the loss of four wickets for 47, including a tidy 2-25 from Roe, saw the visitors in strife.

Opener Rob Pinder remained and he found a solid ally in Clarke Doughney as the pair took the score to 115-4 before the heavens opened at the East Yorkshire club’s ground.