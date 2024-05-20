Harry Walmsley sparkled for Scarborough CC despite their failure to qualify for the YPLN T20 Blast finals.

Scarborough Cricket Club’s batsmen ran amok on Sunday in the YPLN T20 Blast but their efforts were in vain as they narrowly missed out on qualification to finals day.

In their opening match against hosts Driffield, Harry Walmsley smashed a brutal 89 from just 50 balls, an innings which included six sixes, writes Simon Dobson.

Rob Pinder (43 from 33 balls) and Matty Turnbull, who hit an unbeaten 28, saw them set 189-4 from their 20 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Driffield were always behind the rate, with Walmsley starring again, claiming 3-22 from his four overs as the hosts finished 33 runs adrift on 156-6.

Matty Turnbull hit top form in the T20 day. PHOTOS BY SIMON DOBSON

They also went run crazy in their second game of the day when they faced Harrogate.

Pinder and Walmsley again got their side off to a flyer before Turnbull hit 37 off just 20 balls.

Gilan Koralge and Brad Milburn then took centre stage with the former smashing a rapid 50 (25 balls).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milburn hit an unbeaten 42 from just 39 balls as Scarborough posted an imposing 207-4.

Koralage then produced a superb opening spell claiming three early wickets to see Harrogate slip to 25-5.

But brilliance from David Stiff, who hit an scintillating 110 not out from just 44 balls with eleven huge sixes and Sanjay Mani (61no) wreaked havoc on the Scarborough bowling to register a 183-run unbroken stand to win with seven balls to spare.