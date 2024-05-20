Scarborough Cricket Club batsmen sparkle despite missing out on YPLN T20 qualification
In their opening match against hosts Driffield, Harry Walmsley smashed a brutal 89 from just 50 balls, an innings which included six sixes, writes Simon Dobson.
Rob Pinder (43 from 33 balls) and Matty Turnbull, who hit an unbeaten 28, saw them set 189-4 from their 20 overs.
Driffield were always behind the rate, with Walmsley starring again, claiming 3-22 from his four overs as the hosts finished 33 runs adrift on 156-6.
They also went run crazy in their second game of the day when they faced Harrogate.
Pinder and Walmsley again got their side off to a flyer before Turnbull hit 37 off just 20 balls.
Gilan Koralge and Brad Milburn then took centre stage with the former smashing a rapid 50 (25 balls).
Milburn hit an unbeaten 42 from just 39 balls as Scarborough posted an imposing 207-4.
Koralage then produced a superb opening spell claiming three early wickets to see Harrogate slip to 25-5.
But brilliance from David Stiff, who hit an scintillating 110 not out from just 44 balls with eleven huge sixes and Sanjay Mani (61no) wreaked havoc on the Scarborough bowling to register a 183-run unbroken stand to win with seven balls to spare.
Stiff smashed another century in the third T20 Blast game of the day as Harrogate CC overcame Driffield CC to progress.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.