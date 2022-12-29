Scarborough Cricket Club chief Bill Mustoe: Yorkshire CCC fixtures a boost for club and town

Scarborough's North Marine Road cricket ground will be hosting some top-class action next year. (Photo by SWpix.com)

The two County Championship fixtures at Scarborough next summer are against Durham from July 25 and against Derbyshire from September 3.

The North Marine Road club will also host One-Day Cup games against Kent on August 1 and a Roses clash against Lancashire on August 3.

The Northern Diamonds are also heading to Scarborough for a Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy clash, the champions playing against SE Stars on May 10.

The Roses clash in August will be eagerly-awaited by local cricket fans as he clubs had been due to meet at Scarborough in the County Championship in 2020, only for the Covid-19 pandemic to scupper the plan - and then again in 2021, when ongoing crowd restrictions forced a late change to Headingley.

This will also be the first Roses one-day game at the venue since 1990, when Lancashire won by 78 runs in the Refuge Assurance 40-over League.

Wasim Akram was Lancashire’s star performer that day, adding 4-19 from six overs to an unbeaten 35 after a century opening stand between the former England stars Michael Atherton and Graeme Fowler.

The only other Roses games at North Marine Road took place in that same era - Lancashire winning by four wickets and two wickets respectively in 40-over fixtures in 1987 and 1988, and then by 184 runs in another Championship match in 1989.

Mustoe said: “The Yorkshire CCC fixtures are good for both club and the town.

"They fall in the traditional period of school holidays which give visitors the best opportunity to watch cricket at one of the best grounds in the country.

“The fixtures themselves are attractive with Durham the first Championship game starting on Tuesday July 25.

“Then two one day games the following week, first Kent Spitfires, followed by the long awaited Roses clash, Yorkshire v Lancashire.

“On Sunday September 3 it’s Championship cricket again when we welcome Derbyshire.

"The women’s game is fast growing and the Yorkshire Diamonds visit North Marine Road again plus some County 2nd X1 cricket.