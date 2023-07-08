Castleford batter Calum Rowe is clean bowled by Scarborough CC's Jack Redshaw for 15 PHOTOS BY SIMON DOBSON

Scarborough CC 1sts hosted second-placed Castleford in the Premier clash, play getting underway on time after the visitors won the toss and elected to bat, writes Simon Dobson.

Calum Rowe and Brayden Clark opened up with the latter quick to seize on anything slightly short, playing a couple of majestic pull shots for four in the process. Redshaw then produced a good ball to clean bowl Rowe and leave Castleford 26-1.

Chesney Hughes joined Clark but with the score on 59-1 after 13.3 overs the umpires took the players from the field.

Scarborough all-rounder Jack Redshaw took the new ball

Scarborough 2nds made the trip to Kirkella, but only 6.4 overs were possible.

Dan Artley came in at number three following the early loss of Tom Bussey and looked in ominous touch, racing to 29no from just 19 balls, with four fours and two sixes to steer his side to 42-2 before play was halted.