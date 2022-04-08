Scarborough Cricket Club on the look-out for a coach for their junior girls team
Scarborough Cricket Club are on the look-out for a coach to take charge of their junior girls players for the 2022 season.
Anyone wanting to help coach the next generation of young female cricketers at the North Marine Road club can contact juniors coach Glynn Botterill on 07717738401.
Thee is also still chance to join the All Stars and Dynamos courses at Scarborough Cricket Club again this season.
The hugely popular ECB-organised programmes will be held during May and June at the North Marine Road club on Tuesdays from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.
Dynamos Cricket provides boys and girls from eight to 11 years old with over six sessions of non-stop fun.
All Stars Cricket provides boys and girls from five to eight years old with eight weeks of non-stop fun.
To book your place contact Ann Snowball on 07789168721 or [email protected]