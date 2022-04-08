Scarborough Cricket Club on the look-out for a coach for their junior girls team

Scarborough Cricket Club Photo by SWPix.com

Anyone wanting to help coach the next generation of young female cricketers at the North Marine Road club can contact juniors coach Glynn Botterill on 07717738401.

Thee is also still chance to join the All Stars and Dynamos courses at Scarborough Cricket Club again this season.

The hugely popular ECB-organised programmes will be held during May and June at the North Marine Road club on Tuesdays from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dynamos Cricket provides boys and girls from eight to 11 years old with over six sessions of non-stop fun.

All Stars Cricket provides boys and girls from five to eight years old with eight weeks of non-stop fun.