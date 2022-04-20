Scarborough Cricket Club skipper Piet Rinke eyes flying start to the season at home to Beverley

Scarborough CC batsman Oliver Stephenson Photo by Simon Dobson

Rinke, who alongside playing in the first team, was also the head coach at North Marine Road during the 2021 season, is hoping that his side can get off to a fast start at home this weekend, writes Charlie Hopper.

He said: “We had a friendly last week that went well, although the result didn’t go our way but our top six got some time at the crease which was obviously very beneficial.

“The bowling is going to need a little work and bowling to plans is something that we will be talking about a lot.

“Obviously we’d like to get the season off to a good start after finishing so well last year but Beverley have just been promoted and have made a few good signings over the winter.”

The former Zimbabwe international scored 208 runs and took 22 wickets last season and admits that his side are going to have to be adaptable throughout the season.

He added: “I think the dynamics of the squad have changed from last year, so it’s not really copy and paste, and we are going to have to think outside the box.

“Some of the youngsters from last year will be a year wiser and hopefully a year stronger and we’ve got a good mixture of youth and experience.

Scarborough CC batsman Breidyn Schaper Photo by Simon Dobson

“I think from a club’s perspective we are looking relatively healthy, obviously we’d like a few more players but we are going to take what we’ve got and get the most out of it.

“Last year we punched a little above our weight but I’m hoping that we can do the same and if we get a few individuals who meet their goals then that’ll be hugely beneficial.”

The Scarborough 2nds make the reverse trip to Norwood Park to tackle Beverley 2nds in Yorkshire Premier League North Division One East.

Both matches start at noon.

Scarborough CC skipper Piet Rinke Photo by Simon Dobson

The CPH Scarborough Beckett League season also kicks off this weekend, with the Premier Division teams starting their campaigns.

Defending champions Staithes head to Seamer & Irton while last season’s Division One champions Folkton & Flixton 2nds are on their home turf against Mulgrave.

Heslerton, who were promoted back to the top flight as runners-up in 2021, begin their campaign at home to Scalby, while Bridlington 2nds welcome Staxton to Dukes Park on Saturday.

Another mouthwatering clash sees Filey make the trip to tackle Ebberston and the programme is completed by Cayton’s home clash against Brompton.

Divisions One, Two, Three, Four and Five games start on April 30.