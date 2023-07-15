​Scarborough Cricket Club teams and Folkton & Flixton CC sidelined by rain

Scarborough 2nds batter Alfie Wood in action.

Scarborough CC’ 1st XI’s Yorkshire Premier League North trip to tackle fourth-placed Woodhouse Grange was affected by the torrential showers during the afternoon,

After waiting until 4:30pm, the game briefly got underway in a reduced 20 over match but just 4.3 overs were possible.

The visitors reached 26-1 before further heavy rain prevented any more play. Rob Pinder was the only Scarborough wicket to fall.

Only seven overs were possible at North Marine Road after visitors Pocklington asked Scarborough 2nds to bat in Division One East.

Tom Bussey and Alfie Wood started cautiously as the pair reached 16 without loss before the heavens opened to curtail play for the day.

The firsts entertain York next Saturday, with the seconds travelling to Londesborough Park.

In the Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East, the match between Folkton & Flixton CC and Driffield CC 2nds was washed out after just seven overs with Driffield on 33-2.