Scarborough CC v Driffield CC Photo by Simon Dobson

Driffield were left reeling at 22-4 after deciding to bat first as Dan Robson claimed a quick brace, including former Scarborough captain Sam Drury for 19 to back up opening pair Piet Rinke and Guy Emmett who both bowled with great control, writes Simon Dobson.

George Drury and Mark Goddard responded well and put 108 on for the fifth wicket.

Once the partnership was broken with Goddard falling for 56 (93 balls), Ben Elvidge cleaned up the lower order, the spinner taking a superb 5-41 in 10.2 overs leaving Drury unbeaten on a priceless 70, made from 113 balls. Driffield were dismissed for 167 in 49.2 overs.

Scarborough raced to 24-0 with Duncan Brown, hampered by a pre match warm up leg injury making 22 but when he fell to paceman James Anson, the hosts proceeded to lose five wickets for just five runs in fifteen deliveries.

Anson (3-37) and left arm spinner Mayank Mishra ran amok.

Romario Roach made 20 and took the score to 52-5 but another collapse of four wickets for no runs left the home side floundering.

Scarborough were shot out for just 70 in 23.1 overs with the excellent Mishra finishing with remarkable figures of 5-16 from 11.1 overs.

Result: Driffield 167 all out (George Drury 70no, Mark Goddard 56, Ben Elvidge 5-41, Dan Robson 2-12) beat *Scarborough 70 all out (Duncan Brown 22, Romario Roach 20, Mayank Mishra 5-16, James Anson 3-37, Alec Drury 2-16) by 98 runs.

In Division One East, Scarborough 2nds had no answer to their Driffield counterparts as only Ed Hopper show real resistance in making 37 from 77 balls as his side fell away to 107 all out at King's Mill Road.

Johnson was the pick of the hosts attack, taking 4-38. Hopper also shone with the ball, taking 3-33 but Driffield eased home to win by six wickets, Holder making 31 and Khan 25 not out.