Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough CC's Linden Gray produced his season's best bowling performance Photos by Simon Dobson

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Scarborough's opening pair Piet Rinke and Duncan Brown started solidly before Rinke fell for 22.

Good bowling from the visitors' opening attack Tom Olsen and ex-Forge Valley seamer James Tindall (3-24 from 13 overs) then saw Scarborough slip to 83-5, as Brown also made 22.

Pat Roberts and Hayden Williamson then forged a sixth wicket stand of 88 before the latter fell for a well-made 34.

Scarborough batter Piet Rinke made a superb 53

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roberts reached his second half-century of the holiday weekend before falling for 53 (71 balls) before a flurry of wickets saw the hosts dismissed for 182 in 48.4 overs.

Acomb replied positively with openers Matthew Dale and Edward Wade putting on 57 for the first wicket but a four-wicket burst from spinner Linden Gray pegged the visitors to 68-4.

However, Joe Schofield (60no) and Richard Love, who made an unbeaten 58, steered their side to only their third league win of the season with 7.5 overs remaining.

Gray was the only wicket taker for the home side taking a season's best 4-46.

Rising star Hayden Williamson hit 34 for the home side

Result: Acomb 184-4 (Joe Schofield 60no, Richard Love 58no, Matthew Dale 28, Edward Wade 27, Linden Gray 4-46) beat *Scarborough 182 all out (Pat Roberts 53, Hayden Williamson 34, James Tindall 3-24, Dan Watkinson 2-4, Tom Olsen 2-52) by 6 wkts

Scarborough 2nds' trip to South Holderness also ended in a comprehensive YPLN Division One East defeat despite having posted an imposing total.

Prince Bedi was again the mainstay of the Scarborough innings, making 95, his fourth half-century of the summer, while Charlie Hopper (35) and Zain Maqsood, who hit a rapid 34, proved good support as the visitors made 246-9.

But, Luke Ingram was the bedrock of the reply, anchoring the innings with a sublime 114 not out. He shared a first wicket stand of 118 with Jack Riley (58) then after a Sam Carver (2-58) quick double, was joined by Luke Riley who hit an unbeaten 52 in a fifth-wicket partnership of 108 to ease the hosts home with 15 balls to spare.

Result: *South Holderness 248-4 (Luke Ingram 114no, Jack Riley 58, Luke Riley 52, Sam Carver 2-58) beat Scarborough 2nds 246-9 (Prince Bedi 95, Charlie Hopper 35, Zain Maqsood 34, Andrew Berry 2-37) by 7 wkts

Both teams are in action next Saturday, with the firsts playing their final game of the season, at home against York, while the seconds travel to Woodhouse Grange 2nds.