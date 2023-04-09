News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Scarborough Cricket Club tie thrilling pre-season clash on the road at Methley

Scarborough Cricket Club’s first team started their preparation for the 2023 summer with a trip to Methley and new skipper Ben Gill can be pleased with his side's performance as they came away from an excellent encounter with the match being tied.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 9th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read
Prince Bedi sparkled with the bat for Scarborough in their tie at Methley.Prince Bedi sparkled with the bat for Scarborough in their tie at Methley.
Prince Bedi sparkled with the bat for Scarborough in their tie at Methley.

The hosts were restricted to 170 all out, with new acquisition Clarke Doughney impressing with the ball, writes Simon Dobson.

The left-arm spinner, recently signed from Middlesbrough, claimed a superb 5-21, the standout figures from a well disciplined Scarborough attack, with young all-rounder Hayden Williamson also chipping in with three valuable wickets and skipper Gill showing his qualities with the gloves with a catch and two stumpings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In response, fellow new signing, former Staxton batter Rob Pinder played nicely for his 40 but at 82-6 the visitors looked to be in deep trouble.

All-rounder Prince Bedi was at the crease and joined by his captain Gill, who was happy to play a supporting role in the stand.

Most Popular

The pair put on 88 for the seventh wicket with Bedi hitting a cultured 70, which included three big sixes and Gill making a determined, unbeaten 25 but on the last ball Bedi was agonisingly run out with the scores level.

Skipper Gill was thrilled with the work-out for his Scarborough CC team and the former Malton & Old Malton CC man will be looking to continue that positivity in their second pre-season game against a Driffield XI, this time at North Marine Road on Saturday April 15 with a noon start.

Scarborough