Prince Bedi sparkled with the bat for Scarborough in their tie at Methley.

The hosts were restricted to 170 all out, with new acquisition Clarke Doughney impressing with the ball, writes Simon Dobson.

The left-arm spinner, recently signed from Middlesbrough, claimed a superb 5-21, the standout figures from a well disciplined Scarborough attack, with young all-rounder Hayden Williamson also chipping in with three valuable wickets and skipper Gill showing his qualities with the gloves with a catch and two stumpings.

In response, fellow new signing, former Staxton batter Rob Pinder played nicely for his 40 but at 82-6 the visitors looked to be in deep trouble.

All-rounder Prince Bedi was at the crease and joined by his captain Gill, who was happy to play a supporting role in the stand.

The pair put on 88 for the seventh wicket with Bedi hitting a cultured 70, which included three big sixes and Gill making a determined, unbeaten 25 but on the last ball Bedi was agonisingly run out with the scores level.