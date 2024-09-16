Scarborough Cricket Club Under-15s have been crowned as Derwent Valley Junior League 2024 champions.

​Scarborough Cricket Club celebrated their Junior Presentation evening with a bang this year with their Under-15 team crowned as the champions of the Derwent Valley Junior Cricket League.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Scarborough were undefeated during this year's league campaign, losing only the cup final to prevent then achieving an elusive double.

"Junior cricket has gone from strength to strength this year," said James Denton, chair of Scarborough Junior Cricket committee. "Our partnership with Boyes has really given us the opportunity to raise the profile of cricket across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Club cricket development officer Archie Hammond has been a regular visitor in the town's schools trying to get as many children involved in the game as possible. We are a family friendly club and love to welcome all players, of all abilities to join of us!"

Scarborough Cricket Club Under-15s crowned as Derwent Valley Junior League champions

Scarborough this year fielded teams at under-nines, two under-11s teams, as well as under-13s and under-15s. Both boys and girls are involved and they are hoping to recruit more of both, as well as senior players.

In addition to their junior set-up Scarborough CC field three men's teams headed by Director of Cricket, former England and Yorkshire star, Jim Love. All teams play at the legendary North Marine Road stadium, home to the world-famous Scarborough Cricket Festival.

Scarborough CC indoor nets for all junior age groups start on Tuesday November 12, run by ECB qualified coaches. Anyone wishing to get involved can contact them on 01723 365625 or at [email protected].