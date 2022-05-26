Scarborough Cricket Club's Cameron Cooper called up to play in new Disability Premier League

Cameron Cooper in batting action

Cameron, who also plays for the North Marine Road club in the Andy Hire Scarborough Evening Cricket League, will take part in the DPL, which brings together deaf players alongside those with physical and learning disabilities in a structured competition for the first time.

Cameron will be part of the Pirates squad in the competition which will play against three other newly-formed teams in a double round-robin format across three dates on August 28 at Loughborough and on September 4 and 11 at Wokingham and Neston Cricket Clubs.

Proud dad Jon Cooper said: “Since the DPL test event held in September 2021 Cameron has been working with fast bowling coach Shahbaz Choudhry - who has worked with international cricketers Carlos Brathwaite, of the West Indies, and England’s Tymal Mills - with the aim of becoming the fastest bowling disability cricketer in the country.

“Alongside the primary education degree he is completing at Coventry University Scarborough campus he has been going to Peter Nelson Fitness in Pickering five times a week to improve his strength and fitness and his hard work is starting to pay off.

“His inclusion for the 2022 DPL and his recent selection for a DPL select XI to take on the full England Learning Disability team for four T20 matches ahead of their upcoming Ashes tour to Australia is further evidence of his progress.”

Yorkshire’s Disability Cricket manager Owen Jervis said on the Yorkshire CCC website after Cameron was named as one of seven from the county called up to the DPL: “This is a big thing for the county, a very proud moment. It shows the quality we have and how we are doing a lot of things right.”

Twenty-year-old Cameron has been called up to the new cricket competition from the PD (Physical Disability) squad for the DPL, with the event’s players also being drawn from the Learning Disability and Deaf squads.