Scarborough cricket star Leah Dobson aiming to shine in Australia
The 22-year-old former Sherburn Cricket Club ace will spend the winter playing for Gold Coast Dolphins, who are based in Brisbane as she continues to develop and evolve her game.
The Dolphins have also snapped up Yorkshire all-rounder Matthew Revis for their male team.
Dobson enjoyed another progressive season with the Diamonds, registering her highest score to date of 68 not out from just 50 balls in the Rachel Heyhoe-Flint Trophy competition, while cementing her place at the top of the order in the T20 Charlotte Edwards Trophy with a strike rate of 123 per 100 balls.
Her performances were rewarded with a call up to The Hundred competition, turning out for the Northern Superchargers, which included a final performance at Lords.
The aggressive right hand batter has made her debut for the Dolphins. Despite defeats in both games, Dobson has started positively. Batting at number four, she hit 21 from 19 balls on debut, before claiming 2-22 from four overs in her second appearance.
Following a contract extension with the Diamonds and a new two-year deal with her bat and kit supplier, Methley-based Kippax Cricket, Dobson will return to the UK in January where she will immediately join up with the squad as they enter their winter training camps ahead of another exciting summer for the women's game.