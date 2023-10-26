Scarborough cricket star ​Leah Dobson is aiming to shine in Australia

The 22-year-old former Sherburn Cricket Club ace will spend the winter playing for Gold Coast Dolphins, who are based in Brisbane as she continues to develop and evolve her game.

The Dolphins have also snapped up Yorkshire all-rounder Matthew Revis for their male team.

Dobson enjoyed another progressive season with the Diamonds, registering her highest score to date of 68 not out from just 50 balls in the Rachel Heyhoe-Flint Trophy competition, while cementing her place at the top of the order in the T20 Charlotte Edwards Trophy with a strike rate of 123 per 100 balls.

Her performances were rewarded with a call up to The Hundred competition, turning out for the Northern Superchargers, which included a final performance at Lords.

The aggressive right hand batter has made her debut for the Dolphins. Despite defeats in both games, Dobson has started positively. Batting at number four, she hit 21 from 19 balls on debut, before claiming 2-22 from four overs in her second appearance.