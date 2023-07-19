Scarborough cricketer Leah Dobson earns call-up to The Hundred
The Scarborough-born Northern Diamonds cricketer has been called up for the Northern Superchargers for the third edition of the competition, which gets underway on August 1.
The former Sherburn Cricket Club player enjoyed a successful Charlotte Edwards Cup T20 campaign, in which she opened the batting for the Diamonds, scoring 135 runs at a strike rate of 123 runs per hundred balls with a top score of 47, while also impressing with her dynamic fielding.
The 21-year-old will join the Superchargers ranks mixing with international icons including Australian duo Alyssa Healy and Georgia Wareham, plus England star Kate Cross and fellow Diamond teammates Hollie Armitage and Bess Heath.
Dobson said: "To be selected for the Hundred has always been an aim of mine.”
The right-handed batter, who is also playing a major role for the Diamonds in the 50-over Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy, added: “I cannot wait to experience the Superchargers camp and will be looking to impress during these sessions to gain a starting place come game day.”
The Superchargers will face Birmingham Phoenix in their opening fixture.
The Diamonds are due to travel to Arundel Castle to tackle Southern Vipers in the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy on Saturday, 10.30am start, and Dobson will be keen to help her side kick-start their campaign after a sluggish start to the event.