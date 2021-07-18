Scarborough edge past Dunnington to move into third spot

Breidyn Schaper's 66no steered Scarborough to victory PHOTOS BY SIMON DOBSON

The early part of the visitors’ innings was dominated by Alec Drury (75) who formed useful partnerships with Jack Bolam (30) and Adam Sutcliffe (37), but the hosts were able to fight back through Ben Elvidge (3-51) and James Wainman, who picked up his first five wicket haul for the club finishing with 5-46 from 7.2 overs.

That left the home side chasing 196 to win and it was largely down to Breidyn Schaper that they made it with 11 balls to spare, the South African youngster finishing unbeaten on 66.

George Drury took 3-28 and there were a couple of wickets each for Jonathan Anderson and Dave Brent the latter capturing the wicket of Ben Elvidge (36), who helped Schaper in the early part of the chase.

Folkton & Flixton are the new leaders of the Hunters York and District Senior Cricket League Premier Division despite not being able to capture the final two wickets which would have given them victory over visiting promotion rivals Malton & Old Malton.

Harry Walmsley (74) and Max Harland (72) both hit half-centuries for the home side as they scored 302-8, Will Norman finishing unbeaten on 31 whilst Luke Smith was the pick of the bowlers on either side of a high scoring meeting between two of the division’s top three.

The visitors also had two batters pass fifty, former Ebberston all-rounder Tom Bumby (58) and Shaun Harland (57) working hard to ensure their side finished on 253-8 to claim a share of the points.

Scarborough 2nds slipped to an eight-wicket loss at Cottingham in Division 1 East.

James Wainman took five wickets for the home side PHOTOS BY SIMON DOBSON

Prince Bedi top-scored with 50 as the visitors were dismissed for 173, Danile Furlong taking 3-29 and Jordan Yeomans 3-36.