Scarborough Evening Cricket League title battle hotting up as Ebberston, Seamer and Scalby share top spot
Ebberston battled for a five-wicket win at home to basement team Brompton.
Matthew Kings and Peer Lidsa snapped up two wickets apiece for the hosts as Brompton reached 91-8.
Opener Brooklyn Manyemba hit 28 off 43 balls for the visitors.
In reply, Ebberston slipped to 37-3, but opener Alex Machen’s unbeaten 33 off 30 balls, allied to George Hardie’s 23, steered the hosts to a winning 94-5 with 11 balls remaining.
Scalby strolled to a nine-wicket success at third-from-bottom Staxton.
The top Scalby bowler was G Taylor with 3-17 as Staxton rallied from 33-7 to post 69-8 thanks to opener Kyle Outhart’s determined 26.
Lachlan Scales and Nathan Valentine also snapped up a couple of wickets apiece for the visitors.
Taylor capped a great all-round game with 34no in 20 balls to seal the Scalby win, James Long hitting 24.
Seamer missed the chance to go top as they were hammered by eight wickets at Heslerton, a result which brings the victors into the battle for top-flight title.
Gregg Chadwick’s excellent 73 in 40 balls, including two sixes and eight fours, steered Seamer to 130-3.
Openers Sam Triffitt and Kristian Wilkinson’s stunning stand of 96 paved the way for Heslerton’s win, hitting 55 and 57no respectively.
Flixton missed the chance to join the top trio on 13 points as their game against second-from-bottom club Scarborough was called off due to a wet North Marine Road pitch on Tuesday evening.