Scarborough World Cup ​Legacy star Noah earns England Young Lions call

Rising star Noah Kelly

Batter Kelly, 17, has been rewarded for some excellent form this summer.

The Driffield Town aces has scored over 1,000 runs in all forms of cricket this summer, including for Yorkshire’s second team and in league cricket for Town.

The England selectors have named a 16-man U19s squad for two Youth ODIs against Ireland and then five against Australia.

Noah Kelly in action

Another party of 18, under the banner of the Young Lions Invitational squad, has been selected for a two-day match against Australia and a 50-over game against Ireland. That is the squad which Kelly is in.

Scarborough World Cup Legacy’s John Green said: “Noah has always being one of those lads who is very good at anything he turns his hand to.

"He first came to view with the World Cup Legacy through dad Mark and Andy Inns running a team in the indoor league as a seven-year-old.

"Noah is a lad who has come through Driffield School and Driffield Town CC since the age of six. He has had lots off opportunities to join the independent school system but stuck with his school and club.

"He is 18 next month and has just joined the national U19 training programme.

"As well as his performances for Driff and Yorkshire seconds he is now helping coaching the younger lads some of whom are know in the Yorkshire U12s following in Noah’s footsteps.