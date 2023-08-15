Scarborough World Cup Legacy young guns sparkle for Yorkshire U12s in defeat of Warwickshire at Pickering

The five Scarborough WCL cricketers who represented Yorkshire Under-12s against Warwickshire at Pickering CC earlier this month.

In 2019 England won the ODI World Cup at Lord’s and the idea to make a charity legacy was born after local cricket coaches had a meeting with Kenelm Storey, the ex-Scarborough CC president, former Scarborough CC CEO Rob Richtering, Richard Grunwell, and Neil Duell.

The charity formed from this meeting was the North East World Cup Legacy to keep giving more to juniors and cricket in general.

John Green, of the Scarborough World Cup Legacy said: “Five lads who have come through the WCL over the last six years were in a Yorkshire under-12 side that beat Warwickshire at Pickering CC.

"The lads are Nawton Grange trio Charlie Rose, Bobby Wood-Rymer and Harry Robson, Malton’s Arthur Camacho and Wykeham’s Harrison Zakrzewski. This is the most we have had in a Yorkshire team from Ryedale and Scarborough.”

In the match at Pickering CC, Yorkshire were all out for 129 with Robson scoring 34, while the visitors Warwickshire were then skittled for just 60.

Green added: “Zakrzewski claimed two stumpings, two run-outs and two great catches in a brilliant display. Wood-Rymer and Rose bowled very well without any luck.

"The lads are a real credit to their families and clubs.