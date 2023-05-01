Seamer & Irton 2nds' superb all-round effort secures opening-day win at home to Thixendale

Cricket reports

The hosts made a shaky start as they slipped to 4-2, but Craig Baker (41) and skipper Jamie Haxby (37) steadied the hosts’ nerves, with further decent knocks from Dan Jewitt (25) and Dave Lawty (22) as they posted 181-9.

Jonty Gillingham was the top Thixendale bowler with 3-33 in nine overs, Ben Spencer and Simon Walgate taking two wickets apiece.

Walgate (43), Dom Lawrence (36) and Ben Brown (34) kept the visitors in contention, but superb bowling from Matty Sheader (4-36) and Laurence James (3-32) saw Thixendale dismissed for 165.

Settrington won by 33 runs in a low-scoring contest at Flamborough.

Mulgrave 2nds v Cayton 2nds and Ravenscar v Cloughton both fell victim to the wet weather.

In Division Three, Wykeham 2nds strolled to a 10-wicket win at Wold Newton.

Balraj Balachandran bagged 3-7 and Josh Grover 2-9 as the hosts were skittled for just 44, openers David Stockhill (24no) and Ian Thompson (14no) guiding the visitors to victory in 15.2 overs.

Malton & Old Malton’s 3rd XI had an easy win, sweep aside visitors Scarborough Rugby Club by nine wickets.

Grosmont v Filey 2nds and Muston v Sherburn 2nds were both wiped out by the weather.

Brompton 2nds stormed to a 106-run home victory against Malton & Old Malton 4ths in the Mark Evans Trophy.

David Bointon’s hard-hitting 68 off 56 balls, including five sixes and four fours, helped Brompton to 192 all out, Tom Tyson on top form with 4-21.

Malton limped to 86-8 in reply, Tom Tyson top-scoring with 31no, while Aaron Fox scooped a stunning 5-15.

Scarborough Hospital CC edged to a two-wicket home win against Ravenscar 2nds.

The visitors struggled to 98-7 in 40 overs, while Raja Mariadhasan hit 24 as the home side secured the win with 7.1 overs and two wickets to spare, despite 3-23 from Hikmatullah Najib.

