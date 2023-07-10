Sewerby defeat Ebberston 2nds in only Scarborough Beckett Cricket League game completed on Saturday due to wet weather
Mike Artley was the star man for the home side with a stunning unbeaten 93 from 107 balls, sharing a superb 155-run second-wicket stand with Koppy Harrison, who struck an impressive 66.
Alex Shipley was the pick of the home bowling attack with 3-43 in 10 overs as Ebberston batted first and made 185-6 in 41 overs in the rain-affected clash.
Seasoned campaigner Mike Horsley led the way for the visitors with an excellent 73, with support from Jon King (54no) and skipper Sam Megginson (24).
But Artley and Harrison then steered the clifftop club to a winning 186-3 in 36.4 overs.
The only other game played in the Beckett League over the weekend saw Filey 2nds defeat visitors Malton & Old Malton 3rds in Division Three on Sunday afternoon.
This win helped Filey jump to the top of the table, only a point ahead of Malton.
The visitors only managed to make their way to 106-7 from their 40 overs and Filey strolled to a victorious 107-2 from just 21.5 overs.
Ravenscar 2nds conceded their Sunday game in Division Four at Staxton 2nds.