Opener and captain Luke Smith top-scored with 53 in 40 balls to steer Snainton to 111-7 in 12 overs, Harry Marcroft, Freddie Bradley and Mathew Atkinson scooping two wickets each.
Spinner Yates then ripped through the Ganton batting order with a magnificent 6-13 as the visitors slumped from 57-3 to 82 all out, Ben Norman taking 3-26 and Dan Artley hitting a defiant 32.
Spin wizard Stu Neilson took a spectacular 6-12 as Filey strolled to a seven-wicket home win against relegated Sherburn.
Harry Burton also took 2-11 as the visitors were dismissed for 82, and opener Craig Sanderson then thumped 47 as Filey raced to a winning 83-3 in 7.5 overs.
Wykeham kept alive their hopes of beating relegation with a 25-run victory at Ebberston B.
Paul Goodenough bagged a superb 4-24 as Wykeham posted 116-6, opener Charlie Revis the driving force for the visitors with a powerful 54, including three sixes and four fours.
Ebberston then limped to 91-5 in reply, Jacob Warters top-scoring with 40.
Cloughton conceded their match at home to Folkton & Flixton B.
Division A leaders Folkton & Flixton head into the final round of the season with a two-point lead over second-placed Staxton after strolling to a 64-run home win against Scalby.
Will Hutchinson hit 30 and fellow opener Elliot Hatton 34 as Flixton raced away to a lightning start, the due putting on 69 for the first wicket.
Then Jake Hatton hammered 31 and Marley Ward 35 in a fourth-wicket stand of 55 as the hosts racked up an imposing 163-5 in 12 overs
Liam Cousins and Matty Jones took two wickets each for the visitors.
Elliot Hatton then capped a cracking all-round display with a marvellous spell of 5-10 as Scalby were shot out for 99, his younger brother Calum Hatton taking 2-25.
Flixton head to relegated Brompton in their final game of the season knowing a win will ensure their title win, while Staxton are at Heslerton.
Staxton made sure that the title race went down to the final week of the season with a nine-wicket home win against relegated Brompton.
Jack Pinder smacked 55no from 36 balls as Staxton made it to a winning 92-1 in nine overs, after the visitors posted 91-5 in 12 overs, Tom Fletcher crashing 52 in 34 balls.
Prince Bedi hit an astonishing 66 off just 20 balls as Scarborough eased to a rapid eight-wicket home win against Ebberston
Jon Crick was the star bowler for Scarborough with 3-11 as the villagers were dismissed for 93, W Ward and Breidyn Schaper taking two wickets apiece, while Aaron Virr top-scored for Ebberston with 25.
Bedi then smashed four sixes and nine fours in his amazing assault on the Ebberston bowling attack - sharing an opening stand of 80 with Brad Milburn (22no), the latter only contributing 10 runs - as the hosts raced to a winning 94-2 from just 6.4 overs, Jim Boyes taking a creditable 2-16 in 3.4 overs consider the explosive batting.
Seamer & Irton secured their Division A status for another season with a nine-run success at home to Heslerton.
Ravenscar won by six runs at Division C champions Cayton.
Openers Farid Pardess (55no) and Shaun Bayes (44) steered the visitors to 107-1 in 12 overs.
In reply, Cayton fell short on 101-5, Firoz Ghafori taking 3-24.
Steve Winwood's five-star show took Seamer B to a 69-run success at Scalby B.
Openers David Graham smacked 33 and Tyler Duckworth 40 as they shared a stand of 66, while Tom Greenwood top-scored with 43no - and put on 56 with Duckworth for the second wicket - as Seamer made 131-2 in 12 overs.
Winwood's stunning 5-12 then saw Scalby dismissed for just 62, fellow veteran Gaz Walters bagging 2-7.