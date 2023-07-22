News you can trust since 1882
​Sherburn CC battle hard to seal Cayley Cup Division One final triumph against Ebberston CC 2nds

​Sherburn CC worked hard for a four-wicket success against Ebberston CC 2nds to claim the CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Division One Cayley Cup final at Seamer & Irton Cricket Club.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read
​Sherburn CC battle hard to seal Cayley Cup Division One final triumph against Ebberston CC 2nds PHOTOS BY ZACH FORSTER​Sherburn CC battle hard to seal Cayley Cup Division One final triumph against Ebberston CC 2nds PHOTOS BY ZACH FORSTER
​Sherburn won the toss and they chose to have a bowl first in Wednesday night’s final.

Veteran left-handed opener Mike Horsley gave Ebberston a fine start with a powerful innings of 45 from just 34 balls, including a six and eight fours, skipper Sam Megginson having also contributed 12 runs as his opening partner in a 25-run stand for the first wicket. number three Jon King also added eight runs in as many deliveries.

But then some superb bowling from the Sherburn attack swung the game back in their favour as they reduced Ebberston from 48-1 to 84-8.

Ebberston 2nds scamper through for a run.Ebberston 2nds scamper through for a run.
Only a run-a-ball 17 from David Hebron, including a couple of sixes, helped Ebberston 2nds get their score to triple figures as they were all out for 103 with only three balls of the 20 overs remaining.

Jamie Thomson was the pick of the Sherburn bowling attack with brilliant figures of 4-8 in his four overs, while there was also fine work from Daley Wharton (2-17) and Ben Simpson (2-25).

Skipper Chris Crawford and Jordon Wharton scooped 1-20 and 1-32 respectively.

In reply, opener Phil Pickard hit a rapid 25 from 15 balls, which included five fours, to give Sherburn a flying start, and Liam Scott also struck 25 from just 21 deliveries – including four fours - to keep them in contention but two wickets apiece from Vernon Smith and Paul Goodenough dragged the game back into the balance with Sherburn on 84-6.

An Ebberston CC 2nds batsman is clean-bowled.An Ebberston CC 2nds batsman is clean-bowled.
An undefeated 15 from Jordon Wharton, allied to 5no from fellow all-rounder Crawford, helped them earn victory with 3.1 overs to spare.

On Thursday night Scarborough CC 3rds against Pickering CC 3rds in the Scarborough Beckett League Division Four/Five Cayley Cup final at Snainton Cricket Club was rained off.

Send all your match reports, sports stories and team photographs to the Scarborough News sports desk on [email protected]